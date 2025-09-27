GOLD/FOREX
Navratri 2025 boosts homebuying in India: What UAE NRIs should know

Season is proving especially attractive for homebuyers, with tax reliefs, cheaper loans

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Apartment buildings in Palava City, Mumbai. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Dubai: For Indian expats in the UAE, the festive season is often more than celebrations — it’s also the most popular time to invest back home.

This year, the 2025 Navratri season is proving especially attractive for homebuyers, with tax reliefs, cheaper loans, and generous offers from developers creating one of the strongest windows for property investment in recent years.

Festivals matter for Indian property

Traditionally, home sales in India rise by as much as 30% during Navratri and Diwali.

Indian property developers roll out their most aggressive deals, while banks and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) align policy to ease borrowing. For NRIs remitting money from the UAE, this period often becomes the moment to act.

Lower taxes, cheaper home loans

Two policy shifts are fueling demand this year:

  • The RBI’s cumulative 100 bps rate cut, which has made mortgages cheaper across Indian banks.

  • GST reforms implemented at the start of Navratri, streamlining processes and cutting costs for buyers.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Gurugram (NCR)-based real estate developer Signature Global, said: “This festive season, we are expecting significant growth in housing demand, particularly in the mid and premium segments.

"Developments such as the RBI’s rate cut and the GST reforms have improved accessibility and boosted buyer confidence. Together, these factors have laid a solid foundation for robust demand.”

Developers raise stakes with offers

To capture festive buyers, Indian developers are layering on benefits:

  • For instance, Signature Global is offering deals where buyers can book by paying 25% upfront, receive a gold coin, and even stand a chance to win a luxury car.

  • Similarly, Noida-based real estate developer Saya is sweetening its Gold Avenue project in Indirapuram with Croma vouchers worth up to ₹500,000. Managing Director Vikas Bhasin said: “The festive season is here — and this year it brings real savings for home buyers. GST cuts are improving affordability, and we are adding value with festive incentives.”

  • Another property developer from Gurgaon, Krisumi, is preparing new launches, banking on strong sentiment. Chairman Ashok Kapur explained: “With attractive home loan rates and GST reforms making homes more accessible, the festive season of 2025 is shaping up to be a defining point for the real estate sector.”

What this means for Indian expats

For overseas Indians, this festive window is more than symbolic:

  • Lower loan rates in India make property more affordable.

  • Festive discounts and vouchers can offset currency transfer costs.

  • Developers are focusing on mid and premium homes — the segments NRIs prefer.

As Kapur put it, buyers increasingly see real estate as “a stable, long-term investment that enhances lifestyle while ensuring wealth creation.”

Bottom line for UAE Indians: If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a home in India — whether for family, investment, or retirement — Navratri 2025 offers a rare mix of affordability, incentives, and confidence.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
