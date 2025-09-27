Indian property developers roll out their most aggressive deals, while banks and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) align policy to ease borrowing. For NRIs remitting money from the UAE, this period often becomes the moment to act.

This year, the 2025 Navratri season is proving especially attractive for homebuyers, with tax reliefs, cheaper loans, and generous offers from developers creating one of the strongest windows for property investment in recent years.

Dubai: For Indian expats in the UAE, the festive season is often more than celebrations — it’s also the most popular time to invest back home.

Another property developer from Gurgaon, Krisumi, is preparing new launches, banking on strong sentiment. Chairman Ashok Kapur explained: “With attractive home loan rates and GST reforms making homes more accessible, the festive season of 2025 is shaping up to be a defining point for the real estate sector.”

Similarly, Noida-based real estate developer Saya is sweetening its Gold Avenue project in Indirapuram with Croma vouchers worth up to ₹500,000. Managing Director Vikas Bhasin said: “The festive season is here — and this year it brings real savings for home buyers. GST cuts are improving affordability, and we are adding value with festive incentives.”

"Developments such as the RBI’s rate cut and the GST reforms have improved accessibility and boosted buyer confidence. Together, these factors have laid a solid foundation for robust demand.”

Bottom line for UAE Indians: If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a home in India — whether for family, investment, or retirement — Navratri 2025 offers a rare mix of affordability, incentives, and confidence.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.