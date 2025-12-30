GOLD/FOREX
Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis premieres: Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Deol pay emotional tribute

The entire Deol family gathered in attendance for Dharmendra's final film

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol attends the screening of the upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical war drama film 'Ikkis' in Mumbai on December 29, 2025.
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol attends the screening of the upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical war drama film 'Ikkis' in Mumbai on December 29, 2025.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

The magic of Dharmendra lived on in Mumbai on Monday as the Deol family came together for the posthumous premiere of the legendary actor’s film, Ikkis. The evening was as much a celebration of cinema as it was a heartfelt tribute, with Bollywood’s who’s who in attendance.

For Sunny Deol, the evening was a return to the spotlight. The actor, who had mostly stayed away from the media since Dharmendra’s hospitalisation, posed in front of the poster. The premiere marked Sunny’s first public appearance since the Ikkis trailer launch.

Family support

Sunny was joined by his brother Bobby Deol, Bobby’s wife Tanya Deol, and their son Aryaman Deol, along with cousin Abhay Deol. Videos from the event captured Sunny walking up to his father’s poster, posing for photographers.

Salman Khan, who shares a long-standing friendship with Dharmendra, paused before the poster, visibly moved.

Earlier, Sunny had shared a touching behind-the-scenes video of Dharmendra on the Ikkis set. The clip captured the veteran actor’s final day, where he expressed his joy in being part of the project:

“I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain Sriram ji… the film is done in a very nice way. I think people in both India and Pakistan should watch it.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
