India bullet train set for August 15, 2027 debut with phased rollout

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project, being developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology , will have a design speed of 320 kmph and is expected to operate at around 300 kmph, reducing travel time between the two cities to approximately two hours once fully operational.

Speaking during a Cabinet press briefing, Vaishnaw said the initial operational stretch of the bullet train will open between Surat and Bilimora, followed by subsequent sections covering Vapi–Surat, Vapi–Ahmedabad, and finally Thane–Ahmedabad, completing the corridor in stages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the project during his visit to Gujarat in November, inspecting key infrastructure such as the Surat Bullet Train station, whose design is inspired by the city’s diamond industry. While structural work at the station has been completed, interior finishing and passenger amenities are currently underway.

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), construction work is at an advanced stage across much of the alignment. Over 85 per cent of the corridor — about 465 km — is being built on elevated viaducts, with large stretches of piers, track beds and noise barriers already completed. Work on river bridges, tunnels and stations is progressing simultaneously.

Alongside the bullet train announcement, the minister highlighted the success of Vande Bharat Express trains, noting that their popularity has created strong demand for more modern rail services. He confirmed that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed for long-distance overnight journeys, has completed testing and certification and will soon begin service, with the Guwahati–Kolkata route proposed as its first run.

Vaishnaw said the bullet train project represents a major leap in rail technology and safety standards, with extensive technology transfer from Japan’s Shinkansen system. Officials expect the corridor to not only cut travel time but also boost regional economic activity, employment and urban development along the route.

