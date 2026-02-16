Swiss train derails, injuries likely

Region is currently under a level four of five avalanche warning
Geneva: A regional train derailed early on Monday in southern Switzerland, police said, adding that people were likely to be injured as a result.
“Derailment of train, probably with injuries,” regional police said in a post on the social media platform X, adding that the derailment occurred at 7am in Goppenstein and more information would follow as it became available.
The region is currently under a level four of five avalanche warning.
No more details on the incident were immediately available, the police said when asked by AFP, though they later added that “around 30 people” had been evacuated from the train.
The federal train operator CFF said on its website that train traffic “is interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig” because of an avalanche.
Goppenstein, a key loading and unloading hub for road and rail transport, is located at the exit of the Lotschberg rail tunnel.
On Thursday, an avalanche buried a section of the main road linking the Lotschental valley to the plain at Goppenstein.
Road traffic and the Lotschberg car shuttle were interrupted for several hours. The incident, however, caused no injuries or damage.
Separately, authorities issued an evacuation order Monday for several areas in the municipality of Orsieres “following severe weather and strong winds recorded,” and with heavy rain forecast for later Monday.
Switzerland is renowned for its extensive and punctual rail network, with frequent services between cities, towns and even villages.
Rail enthusiasts come from all over the world to ride on some of the most picturesque routes, or those with exceptionally steep climbs.
The Swiss are the heaviest rail users in Europe in terms of kilometres travelled per person, but accidents have fallen in recent decades even as use grows, according to government statistics.
Fifteen people were wounded when two trains derailed some 20 minutes apart during a storm near the capital Bern in 2023.