One dead, at least 14 hurt in train accident near Barcelona: rescuers

Train near Barcelona ploughs into the rubble of a collapsed wall on Tuesday

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
One of two trains that derailed is seen amid rescue efforts at the site of a deadly train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, on Monday (January 19, 2026). Another train accident was reported near Barcelona on Wednesday (January 21, 2026).
One of two trains that derailed is seen amid rescue efforts at the site of a deadly train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, on Monday (January 19, 2026). Another train accident was reported near Barcelona on Wednesday (January 21, 2026).
AFP

One person died and four were seriously injured after a train near Barcelona ploughed into the rubble of a collapsed wall on Tuesday, firefighters said, Spain's second deadly rail accident in days.

"There are four seriously injured and one person who has passed away," a spokesman for the fire service in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Claudi Gallardo, told reporters.

The commuter train driver died and at least 14 passengers suffered injuries after a Rodalies train derailed and crashed into a retaining wall near Barcelona late Tuesday, the BBC reported citing local officials.

The incident occurred between Gelida and Sant Sadurní d'Anoia stations in Catalonia, approximately 35 km (22 miles) west of Barcelona.

The train collided with a retaining wall that collapsed onto the tracks, emergency services confirmed.

Storm conditions likely factor

The derailment took place during heavy storms battering northeastern Spain. Coastal regions across eastern and northwestern areas remain under high alert, with snowstorms reported in the Pyrenees and massive waves along Menorca's shores.

Eleven ambulances responded to the Gelida scene, where local fire services deployed 35 crews.

One passenger trapped inside the wreckage was successfully rescued, authorities said. A later update confirmed all passengers evacuated, with crews sweeping the area for additional victims.

Hospital transfers underway

Emergency services transported the injured to Moisès Broggi, Bellvitge, and Vila Franca hospitals for evaluation. Medical teams continue assessing injury severity amid the chaotic weather conditions.

The Catalan fire service reported no one remains trapped, though investigations into the precise cause — whether storm damage, structural failure, or other factors — remain ongoing.

Rodalies suspended services on affected lines pending safety clearance.

This tragedy underscores Spain's vulnerability to extreme weather, compounding transport disruptions across the region as recovery efforts continue.

