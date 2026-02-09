Video: What will you see from the windows of Etihad Rail?

The first few journeys will begin this year
It’s almost time to hop aboard the Etihad Rail and zip across the emirates. The first three stations – expected to become operational this year – will be in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah.
The other stations planned are: Sharjah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid. These will open in phases.
We know the seats will be best in class, use the latest tech and accommodate up to 400 passengers per train, which is 10 million passengers a year. But what exactly will you see aboard the fully integrated national passenger railway system?
We’ve been seeing a nice stream of videos from inspections taken to ensure the stations and routes have been developed properly.
The latest is a video of a visit by Lt General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, who travelled from Dubai to Fujairah and back. As the train travelled from emirate to emirate, you could see vast mountains in the background going past.
The terrain can be rough and chalky, with the odd rise of trees, or sand dunes as far as the eye can see - the UAE's landscape offers a kaleidoscope of journeys. From your train, you'll be able to luxuriate in air-conditioned comfort as the large windows offer up a glimpse of the stunning country.
Have a look:
We also know what the first Abu Dhabi Station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City looks like – and it’s refined palette of red, steel grey, and beige taking the reins.
There's cool comfort in every journey.
