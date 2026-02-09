Video: What will you see from the windows of Etihad Rail?

We know the seats will be best in class, use the latest tech and accommodate up to 400 passengers per train, which is 10 million passengers a year. But what exactly will you see aboard the fully integrated national passenger railway system?

The terrain can be rough and chalky, with the odd rise of trees, or sand dunes as far as the eye can see - the UAE's landscape offers a kaleidoscope of journeys. From your train, you'll be able to luxuriate in air-conditioned comfort as the large windows offer up a glimpse of the stunning country.

