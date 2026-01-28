GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Etihad Rail tests UAE’s first magnetic levitation rail in Middle East

It reduces energy use by 29%, for a quieter, eco-friendly journey in the UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
By removing friction, your future trips across the Emirates will feel like gliding, making travel much more comfortable.
By removing friction, your future trips across the Emirates will feel like gliding, making travel much more comfortable.
Etihad Rail

Dubai: The future of transport in the UAE just got a serious magnetic upgrade. Etihad Rail has officially pulled back the curtain on a groundbreaking partnership with IronLev, a high-tech Italian pioneer, to launch the region's first-ever magnetic levitation (maglev) trial. This isn't just a fancy science experiment; it’s a bold vision for how we’ll move goods and people across the UAE with virtually zero friction.

The magic of passive levitation

Unlike traditional maglev systems that require specialised, power-hungry tracks, this trial utilises passive ferromagnetic levitation. In simpler terms, the system uses permanent magnets to lift the train above existing rails without needing a constant stream of electricity just to stay afloat. It’s a "best of both worlds" scenario: we get the ultra-smooth, high-speed benefits of maglev technology while utilising the massive rail infrastructure the UAE has already built.

Breaking down the numbers

During the trial at the Al Faya Depot, the technology proved it could handle the heavy lifting. The test run saw a platform successfully transport a 7-ton container over a 1.2 km stretch. Even more impressive is the efficiency; by eliminating the physical contact between the wheels and the tracks, friction becomes a thing of the past. Early data suggests this could lead to a staggering 29 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional rail systems.

Why this matters for the UAE

As Etihad Rail gears up for its full passenger network launch in 2026, sustainability is the name of the game. By reducing wear and tear on the tracks and slashing carbon emissions, this maglev integration aligns perfectly with the UAE’s Net Zero goals. We are looking at a future where traveling at speeds of up to 200km/h feels like gliding on air because, technically, you are.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From visa-free travel to Etihad Rail: Top global stories you shouldn’t miss

Trending: UAE winter, Etihad Rail, visa-free travel

6m read
Etihad Rail has unveiled the full picture of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, offering a glimpse into a transformative chapter in the country’s transport journey.

New Etihad Rail update after high-level meeting

3m read
Etihad Rail has unveiled the full picture of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, offering a glimpse into a transformative chapter in the country’s transport journey.

How Etihad Rail may reshape housing demand in the UAE

6m read
Following the announcement of four main stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, Etihad Rail has now revealed additional stations across key locations, to be commissioned in phases.

Where Etihad Rail passenger stations are located in UAE

5m read