News

Etihad Rail on track: Inside the UAE’s passenger rail revolution

11 cities to be connected as services set for 2026 launch

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Etihad Rail has unveiled the full picture of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, offering a glimpse into a transformative chapter in the country’s transport journey.
Etihad Rail
Designed to connect 11 cities and regions, the network will link communities across the Emirates through strategically located stations, creating the nation’s first fully integrated passenger rail system.
Etihad Rail
The project aims to deliver safe, reliable and efficient travel for residents, citizens and tourists alike.
Etihad Rail
Following the announcement of four main stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, Etihad Rail has now revealed additional stations across key locations, to be commissioned in phases.
Etihad Rail
A glimpse into the future – Etihad Rail’s sleek new passenger train promises to connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi in under 57 minutes by 2026.
WAM
Modern mobility on track – The cutting-edge design of Etihad Rail’s passenger trains reflects the UAE’s commitment to innovation and sustainable transport.
WAM
Engineering progress – Etihad Rail is not just laying tracks—it’s laying the groundwork for the creation of more than 9,000 new jobs by 2030 across the UAE as part of a larger project. That includes opportunities in engineering, construction, train operations, logistics, and maintenance.
WAM
Speed Meets Sustainability – With top speeds of 200 km/hr, the trains aim to cut travel time and carbon emissions alike.
WAM
WAM
Built for comfort and speed – Inside the train, passengers will enjoy modern, spacious interiors designed for convenience and efficiency.
Twitter/Etihad Rail
A sustainable shift – Etihad Rail supports the UAE’s vision of a greener future by reducing reliance on road travel.
WAM
From vision to reality – The Etihad Rail project is a key part of the UAE’s long-term strategy for enhancing national infrastructure.
WAM
Riding into 2026 – When launched, the rail service will redefine daily commuting, boost tourism, and power the UAE’s economic growth.
WAM
