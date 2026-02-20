GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Keolis appoints Yoen Dupuis as CEO for Middle East and East Asia

New leader to oversee the launch of Etihad Rail, UAE’s national passenger rail services

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Yoen Dupuis
Yoen Dupuis

Abu Dhabi: Keolis Group, a global leader in shared mobility and public transport, and the passenger services operator for Etihad Rail, on Thursday announced the appointment of Yoen Dupuy as Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East and East Asia region. In this strategic leadership role, Dupuis will lead the expansion and management of Keolis’ extensive portfolio across these high-growth markets, with a focus on the Group’s major automated metro, tramway, and passenger rail activities.

Tasked with driving regional strategy and excellence, he is responsible for ensuring high standards of safety, innovation, and passenger experience across some of the world’s most advanced transport networks.

The regional scope

Working in close coordination with local partners and public authorities, his regional scope includes:

  • United Arab Emirates & Qatar: Oversight of the Dubai Metro and Tram (operated via Keolis MHI) and the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

  • National UAE Expansion: Leading the landmark Etihad Rail and Keolis joint venture to launch the UAE’s first national passenger rail services by 2026, a project that will redefine connectivity across the seven Emirates.

  • China: Management of automated metro and tramway operations in one of the world’s most sophisticated and rapidly evolving transit markets.

  • Strategic Development: Driving regional growth and long-term partnerships with public authorities and local stakeholders to implement next-generation mobility solutions.

Smart, automated, and sustainable mobility

“The Middle East and Eastern Asia are at the forefront of the global transition toward smart, automated, and sustainable mobility,” said Laurence Broseta, CEO International of Keolis Group. “Youenn’s exceptional track record in managing large-scale, complex networks and his success in delivering world-class service during the Paris Olympics make him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in these regions. We are confident that his expertise will strengthen our partnerships and help us deliver even greater value to public authorities and passengers.”

Strong foundations in Dubai, Doha, and China

Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia, commented: “I am honored to lead Keolis’ operations in a region known for its visionary infrastructure and commitment to innovation. My priority is to build on our strong foundations in Dubai, Doha, and China, while ensuring the successful launch and operation of our new rail partnerships in the UAE. By combining Keolis’ global expertise with local insights, we will continue to set the international benchmark for safety, reliability, and passenger experience.”

Dupuis joins the regional leadership following a transformative decade as CEO of Keolis in the Greater Paris Region. During his tenure, he grew the business into a €1 billion enterprise with 8,500 employees, successfully navigating the opening of public transport to competition.

He was instrumental in securing landmark contracts, including the Grand Paris Express and CDG Express, and notably led the complex transport operations for athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This appointment reinforces Keolis Group’s commitment to deploying top-tier leadership to support the rapid expansion of urban and regional rail networks across the Middle East and Asia.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEtransportEtihad Rail

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Sarah Al Mazrouei lead UAE’s first passenger rail service, marking a milestone in transport and national talent development

Meet Emirati pioneers leading Etihad Rail first trains

5m read
The Etihad Rail project, set to connect 11 cities and key hubs across the UAE, will begin initial operations later this year.

Where Etihad Rail passenger stations are located in UAE

5m read
What will you see from the windows of Etihad Rail?

What will you see from the windows of Etihad Rail?

2m read
By removing friction, your future trips across the Emirates will feel like gliding, making travel much more comfortable.

Etihad Rail tests UAE’s first magnetic levitation rail

2m read