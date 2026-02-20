Keolis appoints Yoen Dupuis as CEO for Middle East and East Asia

“The Middle East and Eastern Asia are at the forefront of the global transition toward smart, automated, and sustainable mobility,” said Laurence Broseta, CEO International of Keolis Group. “Youenn’s exceptional track record in managing large-scale, complex networks and his success in delivering world-class service during the Paris Olympics make him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in these regions. We are confident that his expertise will strengthen our partnerships and help us deliver even greater value to public authorities and passengers.”

Youenn Dupuis, CEO Middle East & Eastern Asia, commented: “I am honored to lead Keolis’ operations in a region known for its visionary infrastructure and commitment to innovation. My priority is to build on our strong foundations in Dubai, Doha, and China, while ensuring the successful launch and operation of our new rail partnerships in the UAE. By combining Keolis’ global expertise with local insights, we will continue to set the international benchmark for safety, reliability, and passenger experience.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

