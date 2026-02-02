Etihad Rail unveils first passenger train routes

The initial routes will connect Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed City with Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates station and extend eastwards to Fujairah’s Al Hilal City station. The new service will offer passengers a reliable and comfortable travel option between emirates.

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s inter-city transit project, the Etihad Rail, on Monday announced the launch of the UAE’s first passenger train routes under the National Railway Network, marking a major step in the country’s public transport development.

Etihad Rail said the passenger network is designed to support economic growth, ease road congestion and provide a faster, safer alternative for intercity travel, while strengthening connectivity across the UAE.

Frequent services on the Abu Dhabi–Dubai route will cater to growing commuter and business traffic, while the connection to Fujairah aims to boost tourism and provide a reliable alternative to busy roads.

Trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and can carry up to 400 passengers. Journey times are projected at about an hour between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and around 90 minutes to Fujairah, though final timetables are still being developed.

The Etihad Rail project, set to connect 11 cities and key hubs across the UAE, will begin initial operations later this year. The first phase links Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, forming a spine connecting the country’s main commercial centres with the east coast. Passenger services are expected to start soon, with additional routes and stations to follow.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.