Avalanche tragedy in Austria: Death toll rises to 8 after latest incident

Avalanches across the Alps have claimed victims since last week following heavy snowfall

AP
In this photo provided by the Bergrettung Pongau (Mountain Rescue Pongau), rescuers search for people after an avalanche in the Salzburg Pongau region of western Austria, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.
AP

Vienna: An avalanche killed three Czech skiers in central Austria, police said, bringing the total to eight killed in the country's Alps on Saturday.

An avalanche swept away three of a group of seven Czech ski tourers in the Murtal district in Styria province, burying them completely, police said in a statement.

"Emergency responders were able to locate and partially dig out the buried victims," they added.

"Despite immediate rescue efforts, the three individuals were found dead."

Earlier Saturday, in the Pongau area near Salzburg, an avalanche hit another group of seven off-piste skiers, killing four and seriously injuring another, media reported, citing rescuers.

Earlier Saturday, another avalanche swept away an off-piste skier in the same area.

"Despite clear and repeated warnings, numerous avalanches occurred again today - unfortunately with fatal consequences," Gerhard Kremser, district head of the Pongau mountain rescue service, was quoted as saying.

"This tragedy painfully demonstrates the seriousness of the current avalanche situation," he added.

On Tuesday, an avalanche killed a 13-year-old Czech skiing off-piste in the Austrian Alpine resort of Bad Gastein.

Last Sunday, 58-year-old ski tourer died in an avalanche in the Tyrolean resort of Weerberg in western Austria.

In neighbouring Switzerland, a German man was killed in an avalanche, and four other people were hurt, as they were cross-country skiing on Friday.

Last weekend in France, six skiers died after being caught in avalanches in various Alpine resorts.

