Helicopters of the emergency services are pictured in Vent, near Soelden, Austria after an avalanche occurred, on April 11, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Vienna: Three Dutch skiers died, while another was injured in an avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol on Thursday, police said.

The four were part of a 17-member group from the Netherlands on a ski touring excursion near the renowned resort of Soelden, together with four Austrian guides.

"There are three fatalities," a police spokesman told AFP.

A fourth Dutch person was rescued and flown to hospital, according to police, who did not immediately have further details as to the victims' identities.

Avalanches are a recurring threat in Europe's mountain ranges and have claimed hundreds of lives in recent decades.

About 20 people a year have died on average over the past decade from avalanches in Austria, a top Alpine winter sports destination.