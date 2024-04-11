Vienna: Three Dutch skiers died, while another was injured in an avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol on Thursday, police said.

The four were part of a 17-member group from the Netherlands on a ski touring excursion near the renowned resort of Soelden, together with four Austrian guides.

"There are three fatalities," a police spokesman told AFP.

A fourth Dutch person was rescued and flown to hospital, according to police, who did not immediately have further details as to the victims' identities.

Avalanches are a recurring threat in Europe's mountain ranges and have claimed hundreds of lives in recent decades.