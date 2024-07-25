LONDON: A UK police officer was suspended on Thursday after a video circulating online appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping a man’s head while making an arrest.

Greater Manchester Police in northwest England said an officer was “suspended from all duties” after a review of the incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday.

The video, which has circulated online, has caused public outrage.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog said it was independently investigating the “level of force” used by the police officer involved who was suspended.

“We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern,” the IOPC said in its statement.

In a previous statement, Greater Manchester Police said three officers were assaulted, with one female officer “suffering a broken nose” and requiring hospital treatment, while apprehending a suspect at the airport following reports of an assault.

Footage of the police officer using force against the man being arrested was taken following the officers being assaulted, according to the force.

It appeared to show a police officer kicking and stamping on the head of a men lying on the ground, next to a woman.

Details of what happened immediately before and after the video remain unclear, with police saying that the “use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told the BBC after seeing the full footage leading up to the circulated clip that it was “not a clearcut situation” and that while the clip was “disturbing”, there were issues “on both sides”.

Burnham said there was an “altercation in the arrivals hall” before the filmed incident, which took place in the car park of the airport.

“So there had been already a serious incident before that. What people don’t see in the clip is that there is a situation which escalates and escalates very quickly”, Burnham added, calling for “calm”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he understands the “concern” over the video, while multiple MPs called the footage “disturbing”.

In Tuesday night’s incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of assault and assault of an emergency worker among other counts.