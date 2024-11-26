Cairo: A Saudi father has said he waived the right to retribution and execution of his son's killer in response to a governor's intercession and based on Islamic precepts that exhort forgiveness and tolerance.

The forgiver, identified as Musab Al Enazi, announced the gesture at a meeting with the interceding Governor of the Northern Borders Region Prince Faisal bin Khalid, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The agency posted a picture of the father signing a waiver in his son's case at the governor's office.

Prince Faisal hailed the man's gesture and his response to intercession, emphasizing the importance of promoting culture of reconciliation and tolerance in society as key to resolving conflicts, said SPA.

It was not clear when the murder took place and its motive. SPA identified the pardoned person as a Saudi man.

In recent months, Saudi media reported about people pardoning convicted murderers of their family members.

Earlier this month, a Saudi family said they had pardoned the killer of one of their members after they were touched by a photo of the inmate's daughters.

The forgiveness was declared by the sons and wife of Mohammed Al Atway without requesting blood money, saying they seek God's reward.

A relative of the forgivers said they were deeply moved when they saw the picture of the killer’s young daughters. Therefore, they to opted for forgiveness and amnesty.