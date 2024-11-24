Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested 19,696 individuals in a sweeping crackdown on illegal residents across the Kingdom last week, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The arrests were part of joint field security campaigns conducted between November 14 and November 20, involving multiple government agencies and security forces.

The detainees included 11,336 individuals accused of violating residency regulations, 5,176 for breaching border security laws and 3,184 for labour law violations.

Among them, 1,547 people were apprehended while attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of these, 32 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 65 per cent Ethiopian nationals and the rest from other countries. Additionally, 71 individuals were caught attempting to leave the Kingdom unlawfully.

Authorities also arrested 22 individuals accused of facilitating violations, including transporting, sheltering, or employing illegal residents. The Ministry reported that 22,658 expatriates — 19,651 men and 3,007 women — are currently undergoing legal procedures.

Of those detained, 15,134 individuals have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,656 are finalizing travel arrangements, and 10,666 have already been deported.

The Ministry of Interior warned the public that anyone found helping illegal entry or residency — whether by providing transportation, shelter, or other assistance — faces severe penalties. These include up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,000), and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in such activities.