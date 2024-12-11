Dubai: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, all owned by Meta, are experiencing a global outage, leaving millions of users unable to connect. Reports of disruptions have been pouring in from across the world, with users unable to send or receive messages on WhatsApp and facing accessibility issues on Instagram and Facebook.
The exact scope of the outage remains unclear, but users from multiple countries have confirmed widespread issues with Meta’s platforms. The outage has caused significant frustration among users who rely on these services for communication and social interaction.
UAE residents face outages
According to Downdetector.ae, hundreds of UAE residents are experiencing disruptions across Meta platforms. Users have reported issues with sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, while others have raised concerns about posts failing to load on Facebook.
Meta acknowledges technical issues
Meta has acknowledged the ongoing technical issues affecting its platforms, which have left many users unable to access their apps.
In a statement posted on their official X page, Meta said, “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”
The company has not provided a specific timeline for resolving the issue, but efforts are underway to restore services for affected users worldwide.