UAE residents face outages

According to Downdetector.ae, hundreds of UAE residents are experiencing disruptions across Meta platforms. Users have reported issues with sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, while others have raised concerns about posts failing to load on Facebook.

Meta acknowledges technical issues

Meta has acknowledged the ongoing technical issues affecting its platforms, which have left many users unable to access their apps.

In a statement posted on their official X page, Meta said, “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”