X revamps terms and sues to defend the ‘Twitter’ trademark after startup challenge

Under the updated Terms of Service — set to take effect on January 15, 2026 — X now explicitly states that users may not use the Twitter name, trademarks, logos, domain names or other brand features without the company’s written consent. The revision marks the first time the service’s terms have named 'Twitter' alongside 'X' in this context. Previously, only the current brand was referenced. The change also makes minor updates relating to EU law and age-assurance technology.