Google to shut down its free dark web monitoring tool in early 2026

Tool that alerted users to leaked personal data will stop scanning in January
Google has announced it will discontinue its free dark web monitoring tool designed to alert users when their personal information appears in data leaks shared on the dark web. The company said the feature will stop scanning for new breaches on January 15, 2026, and will be fully shut down on February 16, 2026 — when all associated data will also be deleted.
The tool, introduced in 2023 as part of Google One and later expanded to all Google account holders in 2024, allowed users to opt in to receive notifications if their email address, phone number, birthdate or other personal details were found in dark web databases collected from data breaches.
In a notice to users, Google said feedback indicated the tool provided useful general information but lacked clear, actionable next steps for users once a potential breach was identified. As a result, the company will focus on strengthening other security and privacy tools that offer more direct guidance on how to protect accounts.
Google recommends that users take advantage of existing protections such as Security Checkup, Passkeys, two-step verification, Google Password Manager and Password Checkup to guard against account compromise. The company also highlighted its “Results About You” feature, which helps users find and remove personal data from Google Search results.
The retirement of the dark web monitoring feature coincides with broader concerns about cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity experts have noted that stolen credentials and other personal data traded on the dark web continue to fuel identity theft, financial fraud and ransomware attacks, leading many to turn to dedicated third-party services such as Have I Been Pwned for breach monitoring.
While Google emphasised that it will continue to defend users from online threats, the decision marks the end of one free tool that aimed to democratise access to dark web insights for everyday users.
