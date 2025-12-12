Google’s Disco browser turns your messy tabs into custom AI apps

Gemini-3 Disco builds task-focused apps from tab clusters in a major browsing rethink
Google has introduced Disco, an experimental browser experience powered by its Gemini 3 AI model, designed to transform how people interact with the web by turning clusters of open tabs into interactive, task-focused web applications without coding. The project — released under Google Labs — represents a shift from traditional browsing toward AI-assisted workflows that help users accomplish complex tasks more efficiently.
At the heart of Disco is a feature called GenTabs, which analyses a user’s open tabs and, based on that context, generates bespoke web apps. For example, someone planning a trip across multiple sites could see a single, unified itinerary tool with maps, timelines and links, instead of juggling dozens of separate tabs. The system uses natural-language prompts as input, enabling users to describe what they want and have GenTabs build an interactive interface around related content on the web.
Disco is built on a Chromium base, making it familiar in look and feel to Google Chrome, but it introduces a new paradigm by letting AI proactively organise and synthesise browsing sessions into workflows. Rather than passively displaying web pages, it aims to reduce tab fatigue by constructing focused dashboards tailored to specific tasks like trip planning, research or project management.
The browser remains in early development and is currently available via a waitlist on macOS, indicating Google’s cautious rollout as it gathers user feedback. The company views Disco as an experimental platform where successful ideas — such as GenTabs — could eventually influence broader Chrome enhancements or other Google products.
Disco’s launch comes amid growing competition in the AI browser space, with rival experiments such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas and other AI-enhanced browsing tools that add chatbot functionality to web navigation rather than reimagining it. Google’s approach suggests a bet on moving beyond simple search and chat integration toward AI-driven, task-oriented web experiences.
