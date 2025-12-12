Google’s Disco browser turns your messy tabs into custom AI apps

At the heart of Disco is a feature called GenTabs, which analyses a user’s open tabs and, based on that context, generates bespoke web apps. For example, someone planning a trip across multiple sites could see a single, unified itinerary tool with maps, timelines and links, instead of juggling dozens of separate tabs. The system uses natural-language prompts as input, enabling users to describe what they want and have GenTabs build an interactive interface around related content on the web.