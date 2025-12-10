Google’s first AI glasses aim to replace your phone — arriving 2026

The new glasses — born from collaborations with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster and Samsung — will reportedly come in two variants. One model prioritises a “screen-free” experience: audio-first, with built-in cameras, microphones and speakers to let the user interact with Google’s AI assistant Gemini hands-free. The other version will include an in-lens display, giving wearers discreet access to navigation prompts, translation captions, contextual notifications and more — all without pulling out a phone.