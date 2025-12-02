Act fast, because Cyber Monday deals fly off the shelves quickly
Get ready, deal hunters. This Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has dropped to its lowest price yet in the UAE, making it the perfect time to upgrade your phone. And that’s just the beginning—there are seven more must-see offers across tech, gadgets, and home essentials that are too good to ignore. From laptops to smart home devices, these deals promise big savings for shoppers looking to score before the year ends. Act fast, because Cyber Monday deals fly off the shelves quickly. Dive in now and make the most of these unbeatable offers before they disappear.
The Samsung (Refurbished) Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G remains an extremely compelling choice if you want flagship-level performance — minus the new-device price.
On paper (or in hand), it packs all the strengths that made the original model a top-tier phone: a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers vivid colours, deep contrast, high brightness (great even in sunny conditions), and a smooth 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate that keeps scrolling, gaming, and video playback super fluid.
Under the hood you get flagship-class processing power (via Snapdragon or Exynos depending on region), making it more than capable for demanding tasks: heavy multitasking, high-end games, photo/video editing — basically anything modern apps throw at it.
Photography remains a highlight: the rear quad-camera setup — including a 108 MP main sensor, multiple telephoto lenses and ultra-wide — still delivers excellent detail, strong zoom performance, and versatile shooting options that outclass many mid-range phones.
Finally — and a big differentiator — the built-in stylus (S Pen) brings productivity and creativity features: note-taking, sketching, precise edits, or quick markup when you’re on the go. For a refurbished unit, those features keep the S22 Ultra feeling premium.
So, if you’re opting for a refurbished unit, you also gain significant savings, often for “half or less” of the new price — yet still get near-flagship hardware. It’s a smart balance of value and performance.
The JYX Mini Karaoke Machine for Adults Kids is a fun, compact Bluetooth-enabled speaker designed to bring easy-going karaoke to homes, kids’ parties or casual family get-togethers. It connects wirelessly (or via AUX/USB/TF-card depending on version) to your phone or music device — so you can start singing in seconds — and typically ships with two wireless microphones, making it easy for more than one singer at a time.
Despite its small size, the speaker punches above its weight — delivering clear vocals and surprisingly lively bass, and producing enough volume for a living-room or small-room gathering. It’s portable, lightweight and easy to carry thanks to a handle or strap, which makes it handy for bringing along to outdoor hangouts, picnics, or holiday trips.
For casual users — kids, teenagers or adults who want simple, no-fuss karaoke or sing-alongs — this machine offers a quick, affordable, and fun way to get the music going without the complexity of a full studio setup.
The Mogoo Bolt 700C Road Bike is a sleek, value-packed choice for adults looking for a fast, smooth and reliable ride — whether for daily commutes, fitness training or weekend road sessions. Its lightweight steel frame offers durability without unnecessary bulk, while the 14-speed Shimano drivetrain delivers responsive, effortless shifting across flats and climbs. Equipped with 700C wheels and Kenda tires, it provides strong road grip, low rolling resistance and a confident riding experience, supported by caliper brakes that ensure quick, dependable stopping power. Built for both men and women, this road bike blends stability, speed and comfort, making it an excellent entry- to mid-level racing bicycle that performs well without stretching your budget.
The Yango Yasmina Midi Smart AI Speaker is a sleek, culturally attuned smart speaker that marries impressive sound with regional-friendly AI smarts — ideal for a modern home in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or anywhere in the GCC. It delivers rich stereo audio (24 W total power, with tweeters + woofer + passive radiators) that handles deep bass and clear mids/highs remarkably well for its compact size (roughly 96 × 96 × 110 mm). More than just a speaker, Yasmina acts as a genuinely useful assistant: She recognises up to four family members by voice, gives reminders, set alarms, reminders, timers, weather checks — even control smart-home gear via Zigbee/Wi-Fi.
Plus, it’s designed for everyday living: LED ambient lighting reacts to music or mood, and touch controls with a simple LED display make it easy to use.
The PASYOU Exercise Bike is a smart, home-friendly indoor cycling solution that is all about comfort, convenience and effective cardio — ideal whether you’re chasing weight-loss goals, maintaining fitness, or squeezing in a workout between busy days. Its magnetic resistance system and 30 lb flywheel ensure a smooth, quiet—and virtually vibration-free ride, so you can pedal in your apartment without disturbing family or neighbors. With a robust steel frame and stable build that supports up to 300 lbs, it offers security and reliability even in intense sessions. Adjustable seat and handlebar settings make it versatile for users of different heights, while the included LCD display and tablet/phone holder help you track distance, speed, time, calories or follow along with workout apps or entertainment — a thoughtful touch that keeps longer rides engaging. Overall, this PASYOU bike presents a smooth, low-impact, high-flexibility way to build cardio, lower-body strength and stamina — all within the comfort of home.
The DREAME H12 Pro FlexReach transforms floor cleaning into a nearly effortless, high-efficiency affair — giving you a powerful 18,000 Pa suction wet-and-dry vacuum that doubles as a mop and handles everything from coffee spills to stubborn stains on tiles or hardwood. Its clever 180° lie-flat design with dual-edge cleaning means it slips easily under sofas, beds, and low furniture — grabbing dust and dirt from even tricky corners. After cleaning, its self-cleaning brush roller gets a hot-air wash (at around 90 °C) and flash-dry in just 5 minutes, cutting down maintenance and keeping unpleasant smells at bay. Add to that a 50-minute runtime on a full charge, cleverly separated clean/dirty water tanks and a brush with a TangleCut™ hair-scraper for zero clogs — this is a complete, smart solution for modern homes, especially if you want to skip the hassle of separate vacuuming and mopping.
The Breville Barista Touch BES880 is your ticket to becoming that person who pulls café-level espresso shots at home and refuses to apologise for it. With its silver finish and intuitive touchscreen controls, this smart machine practically holds your hand through the process, steaming silky milk, dialing in grind size, and extracting espresso like a seasoned barista — minus the drama. Built-in grinder? Check. Automatic micro-foam magic? Absolutely. Customisable drink profiles? Of course, darling. At 12.7 × 15.5 × 16 inches, it’s compact enough to sit elegantly on your countertop without screaming for attention… until the crema hits, and suddenly everyone’s lined up in your kitchen ordering flat whites. If you’re ready to upgrade from mediocre mornings to café-quality bliss, the Barista Touch is the upgrade your caffeine-loving soul deserves.
