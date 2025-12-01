Cyber Monday deals: iPhone 15, 16 and MacBook Pro hit lowest UAE prices, 6 more top offers

Pros

The Siemens iQ100 SN216I00AM is a full-size, free-standing dishwasher with capacity for 12 place settings, housed in a brushed-steel, anti-fingerprint finish that fits modern kitchens with style. It operates on a standard 60 cm width, making installation in typical kitchen layouts straightforward. This model offers six wash programs (Auto, Intensive, Economy, Glass, Quick Wash 65°C, Quick Wash 45°C) to suit different cleaning needs, along with optional settings such as VarioSpeed, HygienePlus, and Extra Dry — meaning you can speed up cycles, ensure high-temperature sanitation for hygienic cleaning, or get dishes extra dry depending on the load. Its rackMatic adjustable top rack gives flexibility for larger plates or pans, and the interior motor is designed to be efficient, quiet and long-lasting. Water consumption is around 10.4 litres per cycle, and noise output is rated at about 48–49 dB, which makes it suitably quiet for apartment living or open-plan homes.