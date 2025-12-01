Cyber Monday deals: iPhone 15, 16 and MacBook Pro hit lowest UAE prices, 6 more top offers

Amazon has dropped the price on tech, home and entertainment deals
Cyber Monday is here, and UAE shoppers are in for tech treats. Leading the charge are the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and the MacBook Pro, all hitting some of their lowest prices yet, making it the perfect time to upgrade your gadgets. But the savings don’t stop there —more standout deals are also up for grabs. So, if you’re hunting for the latest Apple tech or just want to snag incredible value on top electronics, this Cyber Monday lineup promises something for every tech lover and savvy shopper alike.
Pros
The large OLED screen offers immersive viewing — perfect for videos, social media and gaming.
A18 chip gives powerful performance and future-proof speed.
Versatile dual-camera setup covers everyday photography and videos well.
Strong battery life — likely to last a full day or more under heavy use.
Premium build and finish (Pink) and support for modern features like USB-C, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM/eSIM.
Cons
Storage is fixed at 128 GB (on this model), which may fill quickly if you shoot lots of photos/videos or install many apps.
No high-refresh (120 Hz) display — animation and scrolling may feel less fluid than “Pro”-level phones.
The iPhone 16 Plus packs a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2796×1290 resolution, 460 ppi) that delivers crisp visuals and vivid colours — ideal for streaming, gaming, or browsing. Inside, Apple’s new A18 chip — a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine — ensures smooth multitasking, swift app performance, and readiness for future updates. Photography is handled by a dual-camera system with a 48 MP “Fusion” main lens plus a 12 MP ultra-wide, capable of high-resolution photos and video; a 12 MP front camera covers selfies and video calls. Battery life is strong — up to about 27 hours of video playback — so you won’t be reaching for the charger constantly. Add to that a sleek, pink aluminum-and-glass build, USB-C charging, and support for modern connectivity (5G, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM/eSIM), and you’ve got a strong contender for everyday smartphone needs.
Outstanding performance for pros and creatives
Top-tier display
Ample memory + storage
Efficient video and media capabilities
Portable form factor
Limited GPU compared with M4 Pro/Max higher-end models
The 2024 14-inch MacBook Pro packs a brilliant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR (Mini-LED) display with 3024×1964 resolution — offering top-notch brightness, sharpness and wide color gamut ideal for creative work, video editing and media consumption. Under the hood, Apple’s M4 chip powers a 10-core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency cores), a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine — delivering smooth performance, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and efficient handling of demanding apps and workflows. The 24 GB of unified memory paired with a roomy 1 TB SSD gives you ample workspace and storage for heavy multitasking, large media libraries or professional projects. On top of that, optimized media engines support hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC and ProRes encoding/decoding — a boon for video creators. MacBook Pro remains portable and sleek, yet powerful — a machine built for pro users who crave both performance and versatility.
Compact but premium form factor
Strong performance and fluid everyday use
Versatile dual-camera system
Modern connectivity and build
Good balance of features and price
Single main storage option (128 GB)
The iPhone 15 brings Apple’s refined core iPhone experience into a compact, stylish form: a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2556×1179, ~460 ppi) with brilliant brightness — great for videos, browsing and everyday use. Under the hood, the A16 Bionic chip delivers smooth performance and efficient power usage, while the 128 GB storage gives ample room for apps, photos and everyday media. On the back there’s a dual-camera system: a 48 MP main sensor with sensor-shift optical image stabilization and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens — together giving sharp, detailed images, versatile framing and reliable low-light/photo performance. With a sleek aluminum-and-glass build, IP68 water/dust resistance, USB-C charging, and the convenience of the new “Dynamic Island” interface, it’s built for convenience, longevity and everyday elegance.
Good everyday capacity
Flexible washing programs and washing options
Faster cycles when needed
Adjustable interior for varied dish sizes
Quiet and efficient
Sleek, durable build
Moderate capacity — not ideal for large families
The Siemens iQ100 SN216I00AM is a full-size, free-standing dishwasher with capacity for 12 place settings, housed in a brushed-steel, anti-fingerprint finish that fits modern kitchens with style. It operates on a standard 60 cm width, making installation in typical kitchen layouts straightforward. This model offers six wash programs (Auto, Intensive, Economy, Glass, Quick Wash 65°C, Quick Wash 45°C) to suit different cleaning needs, along with optional settings such as VarioSpeed, HygienePlus, and Extra Dry — meaning you can speed up cycles, ensure high-temperature sanitation for hygienic cleaning, or get dishes extra dry depending on the load. Its rackMatic adjustable top rack gives flexibility for larger plates or pans, and the interior motor is designed to be efficient, quiet and long-lasting. Water consumption is around 10.4 litres per cycle, and noise output is rated at about 48–49 dB, which makes it suitably quiet for apartment living or open-plan homes.
With the Gran Lattissima on your countertop, morning coffee becomes a ritual — without the fuss. In under 20 seconds, the machine fires up its 19‑bar pressure pump to deliver a rich, full‑bodied espresso or ristretto; choose a milk‑based drink and just 15 seconds more brings you a frothy cappuccino, latte or flat white — all at the push of a button. Its built‑in “Rapid Cappuccino System” automatically froths milk from its removable 0.5 L jug, so you don’t need a separate frother or barista skills for creamy milk drinks.
With a 1.3 L water tank, the Gran Lattissima can handle several drinks back‑to‑back before needing a top‑up. And when it comes to clean‑up, the machine rinses itself after milk‑based drinks, while its milk jug and drip tray are dishwasher‑safe — a meaningful nod to everyday convenience. Sleek, modern and compact (roughly 20.3 × 36.7 × 27.6 cm for reference), it fits well even in smaller kitchens and silently blends function with style.
The Yango Yasmina Max is a full‑featured smart AI speaker blending powerful audio performance, smart‑home control, and bilingual (Arabic + English) voice assistant capabilities. It houses a robust five‑speaker + passive radiator system with a total output power of 65 W, covering bass, mids, and highs — ideal for music, movies, or podcasts with rich depth and balanced sound.
It supports Dolby Audio and three‑way stereo sound, and can be paired with another unit for true stereo or multiroom playback. The built‑in AI assistant (powered by what the brand calls “YangoGPT”) answers queries, converses naturally, switches between English and Arabic, and even recognizes different family members’ voices — tailoring content or responses based on who is speaking.
Beyond music and voice‑assistant duties, Yasmina Max can stream content from the entertainment‑focused platform included with the speaker subscription and doubles as a smart‑home hub — thanks to built‑in Zigbee support — enabling you to control lights, temperature, and other connected devices with your voice.
The Bose SoundLink Flex is a compact, rugged Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver rich, full-range sound despite its small size. Weighing just 0.6 kg and measuring roughly 20 × 5 × 9 cm, it’s highly portable and built to withstand outdoor adventures with its IP67 water- and dust-resistant rating. Its custom transducer and dual passive radiators, combined with Bose’s PositionIQ technology, automatically adjust audio depending on orientation, ensuring balanced sound whether upright, lying flat, or hanging. With up to 12 hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and stereo pairing capability, it’s perfect for music on the go, casual gatherings, or outdoor fun.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox