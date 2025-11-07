GOLD/FOREX
5 best 11.11 phone deals in UAE: Save up to 40% on Samsung S25 Ultra and more

Act fast — with savings this big, the best offers won’t last long

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Score the best 11:11 phone deals today!

Get ready, UAE shoppers — the 11.11 mega sale is here, and it’s packed with phone deals you won’t want to miss. From the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI to other top-tier smartphones, you can save up to 40% on the best devices of 2025. So, go ahead, upgrade your tech, treat yourself, or hunting for the perfect gift, these five standout deals combine performance, style, and unbeatable discounts. Act fast — with savings this big, the best offers won’t last long. Here’s your ultimate guide to the 5 best 11.11 phone steals in the UAE.

1) Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI Phone, 256GB Storage

Pros:

  • Smart Galaxy AI that learns and adapts to your habits

  • Ultra-sharp 200MP camera with intelligent editing features

  • Premium titanium frame with integrated S Pen

  • Smooth gaming and multitasking with advanced optimization

  • Long battery life and efficient power management

Cons:

  • Premium price tag, even with discounts

  • Large size may feel bulky for some users

  • AI features require regular updates for full performance

If you've been waiting to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, this is your chance. Powered by Galaxy AI, it expects to anticipates your needs with natural conversation cues — from scheduling to translation — making everyday life smoother than ever. The built-in S Pen remains instructive, perfect for note-taking, sketching, or signing documents on the go.

Its 200MP ProVisual camera system, backed by a boosted AI engine and advanced processor, delivers stunning, crisp detail whether you’re shooting nightscapes or portraits. The 1.2GHz Cortex A13 processor with improved ray tracing and Vulkan optimization ensures buttery-smooth gaming and multitasking, while the long-lasting battery with mDNle tech keeps you going all day without hunting for a charger. And with Samsung’s One UI refinements, including the new Now Bar and customizable widgets, personalization feels effortless.

2) Best Budget: Nothing Phone (2a) 8/128

Pros:

  • Big, vibrant 6.7″ 120 Hz AMOLED screen — smooth and immersive.

  • Stylish design with standout flair and value-oriented pricing.

  • Good performance from the Dimensity 7200 Pro for mid-tier.

  • Long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery.

  • Capable dual 50 MP camera setup for the class.

Cons:

  • No telephoto zoom lens, limiting optical zoom flexibility.

  • Plastic back (in some variants) may feel less premium and scratch more easily.

As reviewers note, this is a bold Android smartphone that punches well above its price tag. With a spacious 6.7″ flexible AMOLED display that delivers smooth 120 Hz refresh and vivid colours, this handset is a delight for streaming, browsing or gaming. Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (with higher versions available), offering swift responsiveness and competent multitasking. On the photography front, the dual 50 MP rear cameras (main + ultra-wide) handle everyday shots with solid clarity, while the 5,000 mAh battery ensures you’ll comfortably make it through the day — often into day two, especially with moderate use. Android 14 with Nothing’s OS layer gives a clean, stylish UI experience too.

3) HONOR X7c 5G 16GB RAM

Pros:

  • Large 120 Hz display for smooth visuals and immersive use

  • Good value storage/RAM combo (256 GB + 16 GB equivalent RAM)

  • Strong battery + 35W fast charging for endurance

  • Decent main camera (50 MP) with AI enhancements

  • Extra durability with IP64 and drop-resistance certification

Cons:

  • Rear camera lacks ultra-wide or zoom lenses (you’ll miss flexibility)

  • Mid-range chipset means it won’t match flagship performance or high‐end gaming

The HONOR X7c 5G brings impressive value to the mid-range smartphone market — it’s one of those phones that punches above its weight. With a large 6.8″ FHD+ display supporting a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy fluid scrolling, streaming and casual gaming with minimal lag. Under the hood is a modern Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm) processor paired with a 16 GB effective RAM setup (8 GB base + 8 GB Turbo) and 256 GB internal storage — so you’re set for multitasking, apps, and media without immediate storage worries. On the camera front you get a 50 MP main sensor at the back, backed by Honor’s AI photography features, which means decent results for everyday shots and social-ready frames. Battery life is solid too, with a 5,200 mAh battery and 35W fast charging helping you go through your day comfortably. Added durability features like the IP64 rating and “5-star drop resistance” strengthen the appeal for everyday life and busy users. MagicOS 8.0 on Android 14 rounds out the experience with a modern, clean UI.

4) Best Entry-Level Phone: XIAOMI Redmi 15C

Pros:

  • Large display (6.9″) with high refresh rate for fluid visuals

  • Massive battery (6,000 mAh) + 33 W fast-charging — excellent endurance

  • Generous storage (256 GB) plus ample RAM (8 GB) for smooth performance

  • 50 MP main camera offers strong everyday photo capability

  • Attractive design and colour option (Moonlight Blue) giving premium feel

Cons:

  • While the display is large and smooth, resolution stops at HD+ (720p) in some regions, so sharpness isn’t flagship-level

The Xiaomi Redmi 15C is a budget-friendly powerhouse that doesn’t feel budget at all. With a substantial 6.9″ flexible AMOLED (or large 6.9″ display; specs show IPS) panel boasting up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, you’re getting smooth scrolling, crisp visuals and serious screen real estate for movies, scrolling feeds or gaming. Inside, you’ve got a smartphone that pairs up to 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, leaving you plenty of space for apps, media and multitasking without feeling cramped. Battery anxiety? Not here: the phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery (typical rating) plus 33 W fast charging so you’re set for long days and quick top-ups.The camera setup features a 50 MP main sensor with AI enhancements—ideal for capturing daily moments with detail and flair. Add in a stylish design (Moonlight Blue catches the eye) and a large storage variant, and you’ve got one very tempting package if you’re after value.

5) Best Value: Realme GT 7T 5G Smartphone

Pros:

  • Very large battery (≈7,000 mAh) + super‑fast 120 W charging for marathon usage

  • Smooth, premium 6.8″ 120 Hz AMOLED display for streaming, gaming and daily use

  • Top‑tier performance from Dimensity 8400‑Max + 12 GB RAM/512 GB storage variant

  • Solid 50 MP main camera with capable supporting lenses for everyday photography

  • Durable build with high ingress‑protection (IP69) and modern features

Cons:

  • Dual camera rather than a full triple/quad‑lens setup — telephoto zoom may be limited

With a vivid 6.8″ AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and ultra‑responsive touch‑sampling, every swipe, scroll and game feels buttery smooth, as reviewers note. Beneath the sleek IceSense Black finish lies the MediaTek Dimensity 8400‑Max chipset built on a 4nm process, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage — delivering strong speed and capacity for apps, multitasking and files.
Photography gets a boost via a high‑quality 50 MP main rear camera (with supporting 8 MP ultra‑wide) that handles everyday shots with clarity and style. Battery life is 7,000 mAh cell and 120 W SUPERVOOC fast charging — meaning fewer hours tethered to the charger and more time doing what you love.
Add a premium‑level build with IP69 certification (dust & water resistance) and you’ve got a phone that’s ready for more than just office life.

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

