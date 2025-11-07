5 best 11.11 phone deals in UAE: Save up to 40% on Samsung S25 Ultra and more

The HONOR X7c 5G brings impressive value to the mid-range smartphone market — it’s one of those phones that punches above its weight. With a large 6.8″ FHD+ display supporting a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy fluid scrolling, streaming and casual gaming with minimal lag. Under the hood is a modern Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm) processor paired with a 16 GB effective RAM setup (8 GB base + 8 GB Turbo) and 256 GB internal storage — so you’re set for multitasking, apps, and media without immediate storage worries. On the camera front you get a 50 MP main sensor at the back, backed by Honor’s AI photography features, which means decent results for everyday shots and social-ready frames. Battery life is solid too, with a 5,200 mAh battery and 35W fast charging helping you go through your day comfortably. Added durability features like the IP64 rating and “5-star drop resistance” strengthen the appeal for everyday life and busy users. MagicOS 8.0 on Android 14 rounds out the experience with a modern, clean UI.