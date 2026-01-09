Japan calls for 'smooth' trade after reports China delaying imports

Reaction came after media reports said China delaying Japanese imports, rare-earth exports
Japan's government said Friday that international trade should be "smooth" after media reports said China was delaying Japanese imports as well as rare-earth exports, as their two-month-old spat escalates.
"Generally speaking, I believe that international trade in rare earths should proceed smoothly, and I consider this to be extremely important," Kihara told a regular briefing.
