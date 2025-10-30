You all know where you were, when this went viral. With its full QWERTY keyboard and a tiny-but-mighty 3.5-inch touchscreen, it’s the gadget for anyone who secretly misses the satisfying click-clack of typing a real message. It has16 GB of storage (expandable!) and an 8 MP camera, but don’t expect it to compete with today’s megapixel monsters—this phone is all about style, attitude, and staying connected in vintage fashion. LTE and NFC mean it’s not completely stuck in the past, though its BlackBerry OS 10 app universe is as sparse as a minimalist’s wardrobe. Chunky, heavy, and unapologetically classic, it’s perfect for the person who wants a little tech rebellion and a lot of retro swagger. Swipe, scroll, forget it—sometimes you just want to type.