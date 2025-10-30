GOLD/FOREX
E-COMMERCE
5 retro phones to remind you of the good old days, UAE 2025

This is for anyone craving some peace of mind in a hyper-connected world

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
ere are five charming vintage phones available in the UAE that blend retro appeal with modern practicality — and a welcome dose of calm.

Tired of endless notifications, updates, and doomscrolling? Maybe it’s time to unplug — stylishly. Vintage phones are making a quiet comeback in 2025, and not just for nostalgia’s sake. They’re simple, elegant, and blissfully distraction-free — perfect for anyone craving peace of mind in a hyper-connected world. Maybe, you miss the satisfying click of physical buttons or just want a break from constant pings, these classic devices are your ticket to slowing down without disconnecting entirely. Here are five charming vintage phones available in the UAE that blend retro appeal with modern practicality — and a welcome dose of calm.

1) Best Overall: Nokia 3210

Pros:

  • Long-lasting battery (2–3 days on a single charge)

  • Lightweight and compact (89 g)

  • Classic Snake game for nostalgia

  • Simple, user-friendly interface

  • 4G connectivity for modern networks

  • Customisable ringtones, alarm profiles, and MP3 storage

  • Quick charging, convenient for travel or camping

  • Durable and reliable for basic phone use

Cons:

  • Buttons slightly less responsive than older models

  • UI feels lower quality compared to original Nokia 105

This is where it all began, folks. For at least, most of us.

Step back to the Y2K era with the Nokia 3210 (2024), a phone that perfectly blends nostalgia with modern functionality. This legendary device returns with a 2.4-inch display, long-lasting battery, and 4G connectivity, ensuring you can stay connected without constantly hunting for a charger. True to its roots, it also brings back Snake, letting you relive one of gaming’s most iconic mobile moments.

What makes the Nokia 3210 (2024) stand out is its accessibility and simplicity. Lightweight at just 89 grams, with a classic keypad and intuitive interface, it’s ideal for anyone looking to disconnect from the constant demands of smartphones. Users appreciate its practicality: One user wrote, "The closest I’ve found that is easy to use and keeps me offline without frustration.” He highlighted its quick charging, battery life of 2–3 days, and clever features like custom MP3 storage, ringtones, alarm profiles, and the ability to add custom words to the phone dictionary."

2) Best for Durability: AGM M9 4G Rugged Mobile Phone

Pros:

  • Dual SIM, TF card slot for flexibility

  • Large buttons, big fonts and simple OS

  • Extra practical features

Cons:

  • Relatively modest specs

The AGM M9 4G is a rugged, feature-packed mobile phone built for durability and practicality, making it ideal for seniors, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a distraction-free device. Designed to withstand the elements, it carries IP68/IP69K waterproof and dustproof ratings along with MIL-STD-810H shock resistance, ensuring it survives drops, spills, and harsh environments. Its 2.4-inch QVGA display, large, tactile buttons, and oversized fonts make navigation simple and accessible, even for first-time users. Dual SIM slots and a TF card slot provide flexibility for work and personal use, while the removable 1000 mAh batteries allow quick swaps in the field. Practical extras like an FM radio, torchlight, and fast-dialing options add real-world functionality. While it lacks modern smartphone apps, the AGM M9 excels as a reliable, device for calls, messages, and essential tools. In short, it’s a tough, practical phone that blends rugged durability with minimalist convenience, perfect for UAE residents looking for a functional, stress-free mobile experience.

3) Best Retro: BlackBerry Classic - 16GB, Black

Pros:

  • Physical full QWERTY keyboard

  • 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 128 GB, offering decent capacity for its era.

  • 8 MP rear camera with 1080p video recording, NFC, LTE support (for data) and good build quality.

  • Strong nostalgic appeal / “vintage phone” value

Cons:

  • Although LTE capable for data, voice may rely on older network voice tech and in many regions VoLTE may not be supported — limiting call reliability

You all know where you were, when this went viral. With its full QWERTY keyboard and a tiny-but-mighty 3.5-inch touchscreen, it’s the gadget for anyone who secretly misses the satisfying click-clack of typing a real message. It has16 GB of storage (expandable!) and an 8 MP camera, but don’t expect it to compete with today’s megapixel monsters—this phone is all about style, attitude, and staying connected in vintage fashion. LTE and NFC mean it’s not completely stuck in the past, though its BlackBerry OS 10 app universe is as sparse as a minimalist’s wardrobe. Chunky, heavy, and unapologetically classic, it’s perfect for the person who wants a little tech rebellion and a lot of retro swagger. Swipe, scroll, forget it—sometimes you just want to type.

4) Best Budget: XS11 Mini Phone, Quad Core Android Smart Phone

Pros

  • Ultra‑compact size

  • Dual SIM + WiFi + GPS: respectable connectivity for its category.

  • Low cost

  • Novelty and niche appeal

Cons

  • 3G/2G network only: Might struggle on modern UAE networks phasing out older bands.

Tiny but bold, the XS11 Mini Phone is the kind of gadget that begs the question: Why is my smartphone bigger than my wallet? At just 2.5″ in display size and measuring roughly 85×43×9 mm, it’s essentially a pocket ninja. Running Android 6.0 on a quad‑core MTK6580 processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, it supports WiFi, GPS, dual‑SIM, and 3G networks. With its compact build, it appeals to those craving minimalism or desperate for a legit backup phone when the “big screen” era gets exhausting. That said, don’t mistake it for a modern device— this is nostalgia meets novelty, not a flagship beast.

5) TTfone TT970

Pros

  • Big buttons and flip design

  • 4G support

  • Hearing aid compatibility (M4/T4 rating) and loud speakers for clearer calls.

  • Emergency SOS button sends location and pre‑set contact alerts—great for safety.

  • Flip form factor keeps it compact yet protective—reduces accidental calls, pocket emergencies.

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem: You’ll have WhatsApp and basic functions, but this isn’t a full smartphone platform

Remember flip phones? The satisfying snap, the big buttons, the simplicity? TTfone brings it back with the TT970—this isn’t just nostalgia; it’s “smart flip for real life.” With WhatsApp pre‑installed, 4G connectivity, an 8MP rear camera and hearing‑aid compatibility, the TT970 bridges old school comfort with modern convenience. And it doesn’t hide in a drawer—its large tactile keypad, emergency SOS button and photo‑contacts mean you’ll actually use it. It’s ideal for someone who wants a phone that works without all the fuss—no endless apps, no constant updates, just calls, messages and peace of mind.

The 5 best foldable phones in the UAE for 2025

5 best foldable phones in the UAE, 2025

7 coffee-inspired perfumes that pack a punch, UAE 2025

7 best coffee-inspired perfumes that pack a bigger punch than your daily brew, UAE 2025

Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

