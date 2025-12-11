Japan Culture Con Season 2 brings Yoshiyuki Kimura to Dubai

Kimura, who will be in Dubai for the second edition of the Japan Culture Con spoke to Gulf News ahead of the event on Dec 12-14 at Burj Park through a translator about the mental exercise that goes behind a musician’s physical prowess and why he never eats before a performace.

Playing an instrument with any success is a test of mental and physical fortitude. It requires unwavering discipline, passion, and practice. In the case of Japanese musician Yoshiyuki Kimura, it also requires some flexibility. As the world's only performer of Japanese taiko (drum) and Tsugaru shamisen (three-stringed instrument), he must not only have the stamina to make the drum sing but also the restrained power of a blues-performer.

It is a matter of pride for Kimura to showcase his country’s heritage in this way. He adds that while his sensei taught him focus and discipline when it came to his art, over time he has found a new way to imbue magic into his sound: by finding joy in rhythm and losing himself in that marvel of those beats.

Kimura began learning Taiko when he was only 10 years old, explains the JINLEI Musical Instruments website, adding that he went on to try the second instrument a few years later. Since both disciplines require dedication, he wasn’t sure he would be able to multi-task. “But when he won national championships for both and saw the public’s support, he decided he would pursue both,” explained the translator.

If you are a Japanophile and want a taste of what Nippon can give you without hopping onto a plane, this event is for you. Not only will you find your inner otaku giggling at all the kawaii things to see and buy but also you'll have plenty of fun exploring the flavours of Japan, from food (think authentic ramen and mochi) to fashion and music.

