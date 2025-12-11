Legendary DJ KOO shares insights on his career, J-Pop, and uniting audiences with music
Dubai: DJ KOO, whose real name is Kouichi Takase, is a legend in Japanese dance music. As the leader of TRF and a defining figure in J-Pop, he's shaped an entire era of dance pop culture. Ahead of his performance at Japanese Culture Con, DJ KOO sat down with Gulf News to talk about his decades-long career, his love for DJing, and the unique energy he brings to fans around the world.
This isn't DJ KOO's first visit to Dubai, but it's definitely his most exciting. "At first, I came here to shoot a music video for TRF, but I couldn't really explore," he said. "Now, this is my first time DJing in Dubai, and I'm excited to see how people react to J-Pop, anime songs and other dance music."
He's also looking forward to trying local Emirati cuisine while connecting with fans through what he does best: music.
2025 marks DJ KOO's 45th anniversary as a DJ. That's four and a half decades of spinning tracks, reading crowds, and creating unforgettable moments on the dance floor.
Reflecting on his journey, he emphasised how important audience connection has always been. "It was a great experience to meet floor customers and build a sense of unity with them," he said. Those early days performing in discos and clubs shaped everything about his artistry and the energy he brings to every performance.
DJ KOO has witnessed the entire evolution of DJ culture. From vinyl records to digital platforms, from intimate clubs to livestreamed performances, he's seen it all.
"Of course, I miss the records," he admitted, revealing a touch of nostalgia for old-school DJing. But he's also embraced the possibilities that modern technology brings to his craft.
Fans often talk about the sense of unity they feel at DJ KOO's shows. For him, that connection is everything.
"For a DJ, you have to go beyond genre and generation. It's about creating a peak experience while constantly feeling the crowd's response," he explained. That ability to unite people through music? He considers it truly magical.
Anyone who's seen DJ KOO perform knows he brings serious energy. So what's his secret?
"I wear flashy clothes all the time, and my family is very supportive," he said with a smile. Those flashy costumes and the warmth of his family help him maintain a strong mindset in an industry that's always changing.
For DJ KOO, it's never about being the star of the show. His mission is simple: create an unforgettable experience for everyone in the room.
From anime classics to J-Pop hits, his sets are designed to make everyone at the venue feel included, united, and electrified by the music. It's about the collective experience, not the individual.
When DJ KOO takes the stage at Japanese Culture Con, fans can expect pure high-energy magic from a true veteran. After 45 years in the game, his passion for music and cultural connection continues to transcend borders and generations.
Japanese Culture Con is happening from December 12 to 14. Tickets for the event start from Dh70. It will be held at Burj Park.
You can get the tickets on Platinumlist.
