Japan Culture Con 2025: Everything you need to know

The three-day festival of food, music, cosplay and culture is in town

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
4 MIN READ
You'll also see fan favourites, from cosplayers like Hatsune Miku
Areeba Hashmi

Dubai: Meet Hatsune Miku and your favourite anime characters at Japan Culture Con (JCC), which is back for its second edition this weekend.

The fest kicked-off on Dec 12 and runs until Dec 14.

JCC 2025 expands with a wider programme and deeper dive into Japanese traditions than ever before, with a lineup packed with talent straight from Japan. The three-day festival takes place at Burj Park, right under the Burj Khalifa, blending food, music, arts, pop culture, and immersive experiences.

Tickets and passes

Tickets can be bought from Platinumlist:

  • Single pass: Dh70

  • Two-person pass: Dh100

  • Group of four: Dh150

Get a taste of Japan

Food is one of the biggest draws of JCC. Expect long queues around the vendors serving everything from quick street snacks to comforting classics.

Menu and prices

  • Ramen: Dh45

  • Takoyaki: Dh50

  • Udon: Dh40

  • Flavoured Mochi: Dh10

  • Curry Rice: Dh50

  • Gyu Don: Dh60

  • Onigiri: Dh40

  • Water: Dh5

  • Mogu Mogu: Dh15

There's more to explore and whether you want a full meal or just something to nibble on while exploring, the food stalls cover all the essentials.

Live performances: Music, drums, pop culture icons

The main stage is where the festival's heart beats loudest. Expect a mix of traditional, contemporary, and anime-driven performances, including:

  • Yoko Takahashi – the legendary voice behind iconic anime soundtracks

  • DJ Koo – bringing high-energy sets that keep the crowd moving

  • Ai Higuchi – known for emotionally rich vocals

  • Ryosuke Kimura & Ryuji Aoki – celebrated performers bridging modern and classical Japanese music

  • GOEIKA – offering a rare experience of Buddhist ceremonial chanting

  • Hikaru Aoyama – performing a blend of Japanese culture and contemporary entertainment

  • Yoshiyuki Kimura – dual-instrument master of Taiko and Shamisen

  • Maica_n – rising J-Pop sensation with a bold, electric stage presence

  • Katsumi Sakakura – a master swordsman whose samurai choreography is as cinematic as it is precise

You'll also see fan favourites, from cosplayers like Hatsune Miku.

Hands-on cultural experiences

JCC isn't just about watching. It's about joining in.

Mochi pounding (Mochitsuki)

A crowd favourite, this traditional activity lets visitors take part in pounding steamed rice to make fresh mochi. It's loud, fun, messy in the best way, and very Instagram-ready.

Calligraphy corner

For Dh20, you can have your name written in Kanji or watch Japanese calligraphers demonstrate the art of brushwork.

Shopping: From collectibles to traditional crafts

The marketplace at JCC is always busy, and 2025 brings even more variety. Expect:

  • Signed manga: around Dh150

  • Rare Pokémon cards: starting from Dh10

  • Origami workshop from Dh5

  • Anime merch & figurines

  • Lifestyle goods, accessories, and traditional crafts

Whether you're hunting for a collector's piece or just a quirky souvenir, chances are you'll leave with more than you planned.

How to get there

Burj Park is easy to reach, especially if you're coming from central Dubai.

By Car: Drive along Emaar Boulevard toward Happiness Street. Parking options are available around Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

By Taxi: Just say "Burj Park." It's a well-known drop-off point.

By Bus: Routes 27, 29, F13, and 26 stop near The Dubai Mall, from where it's a short walk.

Japan Culture Con isn't trying to recreate Tokyo. It's bringing the flavour, rhythm, and spirit of Japan into a Dubai setting. The festival blends community energy with authentic cultural snippets: traditional chanting sits alongside pop idols, sizzling street food next to samurai performance art.

It's a place where anime fans, foodies, culture enthusiasts, and families all find something to enjoy.

If Japan has ever been on your bucket list, even just the anime part of it, this is the closest you can get without boarding a plane.

