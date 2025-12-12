Japan Culture Con 2025: Everything you need to know

The three-day festival of food, music, cosplay and culture is in town
Dubai: Meet Hatsune Miku and your favourite anime characters at Japan Culture Con (JCC), which is back for its second edition this weekend.
The fest kicked-off on Dec 12 and runs until Dec 14.
JCC 2025 expands with a wider programme and deeper dive into Japanese traditions than ever before, with a lineup packed with talent straight from Japan. The three-day festival takes place at Burj Park, right under the Burj Khalifa, blending food, music, arts, pop culture, and immersive experiences.
Tickets can be bought from Platinumlist:
Single pass: Dh70
Two-person pass: Dh100
Group of four: Dh150
Food is one of the biggest draws of JCC. Expect long queues around the vendors serving everything from quick street snacks to comforting classics.
Ramen: Dh45
Takoyaki: Dh50
Udon: Dh40
Flavoured Mochi: Dh10
Curry Rice: Dh50
Gyu Don: Dh60
Onigiri: Dh40
Water: Dh5
Mogu Mogu: Dh15
There's more to explore and whether you want a full meal or just something to nibble on while exploring, the food stalls cover all the essentials.
The main stage is where the festival's heart beats loudest. Expect a mix of traditional, contemporary, and anime-driven performances, including:
Yoko Takahashi – the legendary voice behind iconic anime soundtracks
DJ Koo – bringing high-energy sets that keep the crowd moving
Ai Higuchi – known for emotionally rich vocals
Ryosuke Kimura & Ryuji Aoki – celebrated performers bridging modern and classical Japanese music
GOEIKA – offering a rare experience of Buddhist ceremonial chanting
Hikaru Aoyama – performing a blend of Japanese culture and contemporary entertainment
Yoshiyuki Kimura – dual-instrument master of Taiko and Shamisen
Maica_n – rising J-Pop sensation with a bold, electric stage presence
Katsumi Sakakura – a master swordsman whose samurai choreography is as cinematic as it is precise
You'll also see fan favourites, from cosplayers like Hatsune Miku.
JCC isn't just about watching. It's about joining in.
A crowd favourite, this traditional activity lets visitors take part in pounding steamed rice to make fresh mochi. It's loud, fun, messy in the best way, and very Instagram-ready.
For Dh20, you can have your name written in Kanji or watch Japanese calligraphers demonstrate the art of brushwork.
The marketplace at JCC is always busy, and 2025 brings even more variety. Expect:
Signed manga: around Dh150
Rare Pokémon cards: starting from Dh10
Origami workshop from Dh5
Anime merch & figurines
Lifestyle goods, accessories, and traditional crafts
Whether you're hunting for a collector's piece or just a quirky souvenir, chances are you'll leave with more than you planned.
Burj Park is easy to reach, especially if you're coming from central Dubai.
By Car: Drive along Emaar Boulevard toward Happiness Street. Parking options are available around Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.
By Taxi: Just say "Burj Park." It's a well-known drop-off point.
By Bus: Routes 27, 29, F13, and 26 stop near The Dubai Mall, from where it's a short walk.
Japan Culture Con isn't trying to recreate Tokyo. It's bringing the flavour, rhythm, and spirit of Japan into a Dubai setting. The festival blends community energy with authentic cultural snippets: traditional chanting sits alongside pop idols, sizzling street food next to samurai performance art.
It's a place where anime fans, foodies, culture enthusiasts, and families all find something to enjoy.
If Japan has ever been on your bucket list, even just the anime part of it, this is the closest you can get without boarding a plane.
