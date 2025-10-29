Eat, dance, cosplay: Dubai’s Japan's Culture Con Season Two is back and bigger

Join the cultural extravaganza in Dubai, this December
The magic of Japan is coming back to Burj Park. After the huge success of its debut, West Field Event Management is bringing Japan Culture Con (JCC) Season Two — bigger, bolder, and bursting with experiences that will transport you straight to Japan.
What’s waiting for you at JCC:
A culinary adventure: Slurp rich ramen, savor sizzling takoyaki, and watch Teppanyaki masters work their fiery magic. Don’t miss classic onigiri and the stretchy, sweet delight of fresh mochi. Your taste buds are in for an unforgettable ride.
The beat of Japan: Feel the pulse of legendary Taiko drummers, be mesmerized by samurai performances, and groove to live J-Pop on the main stage.
Meet the voices of anime: Legendary Japanese voice-over artists bring your favorite characters to life. Hear their stories, witness their craft, and get a peek behind the scenes — a dream come true for any anime fan.
Kimono fashion show: A dazzling display of traditional elegance and modern flair. From vintage styles to contemporary twists, this show is a feast for the eyes.
Bon Odori and Yagura dance: Step into a joyful, communal matsuri! Learn the rhythmic steps, dance around the traditional Yagura stage, and soak up the festive energy.
Cosplay celebration: Heroes, villains, and icons unite! Show off your best cosplay, join meet-up zones, strike poses, and march in the epic Cosplay Parade.
Jinrikshaw experience: Snap Instagram-worthy shots while riding a classic Japanese rickshaw around the festival grounds — fun, photogenic, and totally unforgettable.
Mochi pounding (Mochitsuki): Turn glutinous rice into soft, chewy mochi with your own hands! A hands-on, cultural experience perfect for photos and foodie bragging rights.
Little ninjas and princesses: Kids get their own creative wonderland with face painting, origami, and playful activities designed just for them.
Shop till you drop: Hunt for rare anime merch, exquisite crafts, and unique Japanese treasures to bring a slice of Japan home.
Japan is calling. Gather your friends, mark your calendars, and dive into JCC Season Two — a celebration of flavours, culture, and memories waiting to be made.
Event details
JCC (Japan Culture Con Season 2)
Venue : Burj Park, Downtown-Dubai
Date: 12, 13 and 14 December 2025
Time : 03:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Daily)
Ticket starts from Dh50
Special discount for students.
The ticket can be brought from:
Ticketsfy
Platinum list
https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/102423/japan-culture-con-season-2
Free parking available at Boulevard Parking.
