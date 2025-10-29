Eat, dance, cosplay: Dubai’s Japan's Culture Con Season Two is back and bigger

A culinary adventure: Slurp rich ramen, savor sizzling takoyaki, and watch Teppanyaki masters work their fiery magic. Don’t miss classic onigiri and the stretchy, sweet delight of fresh mochi. Your taste buds are in for an unforgettable ride.

The beat of Japan: Feel the pulse of legendary Taiko drummers, be mesmerized by samurai performances, and groove to live J-Pop on the main stage.

Meet the voices of anime: Legendary Japanese voice-over artists bring your favorite characters to life. Hear their stories, witness their craft, and get a peek behind the scenes — a dream come true for any anime fan.

Kimono fashion show: A dazzling display of traditional elegance and modern flair. From vintage styles to contemporary twists, this show is a feast for the eyes.

Bon Odori and Yagura dance: Step into a joyful, communal matsuri! Learn the rhythmic steps, dance around the traditional Yagura stage, and soak up the festive energy.

Cosplay celebration: Heroes, villains, and icons unite! Show off your best cosplay, join meet-up zones, strike poses, and march in the epic Cosplay Parade.

Jinrikshaw experience: Snap Instagram-worthy shots while riding a classic Japanese rickshaw around the festival grounds — fun, photogenic, and totally unforgettable.

Mochi pounding (Mochitsuki): Turn glutinous rice into soft, chewy mochi with your own hands! A hands-on, cultural experience perfect for photos and foodie bragging rights.

Little ninjas and princesses: Kids get their own creative wonderland with face painting, origami, and playful activities designed just for them.