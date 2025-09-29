Tonight’s anime pick: 5 reasons to rewatch Naruto from the very beginning (because Sasuke won't brood alone)

We all have that one anime we say we will watch 'someday,' and then never actually do. If Naruto is still sitting on your 'maybe later' list — or if you watched a handful of random dubbed episodes on Cartoon Network back in the day and never committed, or if you grew up on Naruto enough to remember Sakura's long hair, but didn't return to the series, or got confused about Shippuden and Boruto, — tonight is the night to fix that. Naruto is what you need. It’s the story that took the quiet child with no friends and turned him into the Hokage of everyone’s heart — and it still holds up.