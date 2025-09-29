Tonight’s anime pick: 5 reasons to rewatch Naruto from the very beginning (because Sasuke won't brood alone)

Go back to where it all started, and yes, when Sakura had long hair
We all have that one anime we say we will watch 'someday,' and then never actually do. If Naruto is still sitting on your 'maybe later' list — or if you watched a handful of random dubbed episodes on Cartoon Network back in the day and never committed, or if you grew up on Naruto enough to remember Sakura's long hair, but didn't return to the series, or got confused about Shippuden and Boruto, — tonight is the night to fix that. Naruto is what you need. It’s the story that took the quiet child with no friends and turned him into the Hokage of everyone’s heart — and it still holds up.
Here’s why you should go back to episode one, hit play, and let Naruto steal your evening.
Remember your roots, folks!
Naruto Uzumaki is an outcast. He’s loud, he’s messy, he’s hated by his entire village for reasons he doesn’t even know — and yet, he refuses to let that crush him. Instead, he decides he’s going to become the Hokage, the strongest ninja around, just so everyone will finally notice him. Yet, watching Naruto claw his way up from zero respect to becoming a hero is one of the most satisfying journeys in anime history.
By episode five, you’re already invested in Team 7 — Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and their sensei Kakashi. This squad is peak chaotic energy. Naruto and Sasuke’s rivalry is searing, and also has a dash of teen drama, courtesy Sakura's crush on the moody Sasuke. (Yes, they do end up married later, whew). Sasuke has a wild history, and so be prepared for the biggest heartbreak, which will come in the form of his brother, Itachi. The team dynamic is one part comedy, one part heartbreak, and one part epic fight choreography — and you will be yelling at the screen when it starts to fall apart.
Anime fight scenes have come a long way, but Naruto’s battles still hit hard — literally and emotionally. The Land of Waves arc will have you holding your breath. The Chunin Exams hurt. (Just wait until you see Rock Lee vs. Gaara — you will ascend. These fights aren’t just about who can punch harder; they’re about strategy, skill, and heart. And yes, you will cry over characters you met just three episodes ago. That’s the power of good storytelling.
Naruto may be about ninjas, but it’s not all brooding and angst. The humor is ridiculous in the best way. Naruto turning into his jutsu form just to annoy his teachers are still hilarious. The running gags about Kakashi being late were Even the filler episodes, which get a lot of hate, are full of goofy moments that make the world feel alive.
You can technically skip straight to Naruto: Shippuden, but why would you rob yourself of the slow-burn build-up? The emotional gut punches in Shippuden hit much harder when you’ve spent 220 episodes watching Naruto grow from a lonely, annoying little kid into someone capable of carrying the weight of a village on his shoulders.
So, sink into the cosy, nostalgic chaos of early 2000s anime and actually feel something. Naruto is comfort food with fight scenes, and with streaming services making it easy to access every episode, you can easily knock out the first arc in one sitting.
Cancel your plans. Order some ramen (because you know Naruto would want you to). And return to the origins: the first episode featuring a young boy, a Nine-Tailed Fox, and an ambition grand enough to transform the ninja realm. By the night's conclusion, you will recall why this series turned into a worldwide sensation — and why you might find yourself awake until 3 am. watching 'just one more episode.'
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox