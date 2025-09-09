GOLD/FOREX
Solo Leveling Season 3: Is the wait almost over? Why the release date is closer than you think

The new financial backing brings much hope for the anime

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
If you’ve been pacing your room, anxiously refreshing Solo Leveling updates, it looks like the wait might finally be worth it. The anime’s production just got a financial shot in the arm, thanks to Netmarble, the company behind the hit Solo Leveling games ARISE and the upcoming KARMA. The timing couldn’t be better—especially after months of radio silence and A-1 Pictures’ recent $1.2 million USD loss.

This new investment gives Netmarble a 20 per cent stake alongside other major players, including D&C Media, Sony, and Piccoma. Will this cash injection be enough to greenlight the long-anticipated Season 3? Only time will tell.

So far, the anime has covered the first 13 story arcs, ending Season 2 at the “Recruitment Arc.” Producer Atsushi Kaneko teased that Sung Jinwoo’s journey to becoming the strongest hunter will come with a personal cost, testing both his emotional and moral integrity. Fans can likely expect adaptations of the Ahjin Guild Arc, Double Dungeon Arc, and maybe the Japan Crisis Arc.

While a release date hasn’t been locked in, Kaneko and Aniplex producer Sota Furuhashi hinted that Season 3 could drop around 2028, considering the painstaking work behind the first two seasons.

In the meantime, stream Seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll and brace yourself—Solo Leveling’s next chapter could be closer than you think.

