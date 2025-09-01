Revisiting the OG Teen Titans: When Robin-Starfire's cartoon romance had more stakes than modern shows today

The episode was called Haunted, and it lived up to its name. Unpleasant, eerie, and delving into the mind’s worst fears, it outshone all the other episodes, which as engaging as they were, wouldn’t leave such an impact on a 13-year-old at the time. But that was the glory of the Teen Titans days, adapted from the comics that had even more twisted and contorted tales that no soap opera could rival. For good reason, the animated series couldn’t use all the storylines as they weren’t the best for children, but, somehow the stakes still remained high, the enemies as vibrant, with storytelling just as complex.