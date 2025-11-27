Titan sets its sights on the UAE’s luxury watch landscape

Speaking on the occasion, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Watches, Titan Company Limited said, “Establishing a foothold in the premium and luxury watch markets demands more than craftsmanship, it requires building worldclass products like we have done with the Nebula Jalsa, the Titan Edge Ultraslim and the Titan Stellar Wandering Hour & Meteorite watches. Titan has come a long way, evolving from a pioneering manufacturer to a prestigious contender marked by our historic entry into the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève with the Ultraslim and the JALSA. While we have not won the GPHG as yet, this journey reflects our belief that with enduring passion, deep cultural heritage, and global recognition, Titan will firmly establish its name and distinction in the luxury segment.”