Inside Hublot with David Tedeschi

The new Riyadh boutique is a major step for us. The region has a young, confident audience that really connects with Hublot’s spirit. Over the next year, we plan to host more private experiences, deepen our presence in key cities, and bring limited pieces that speak directly to local tastes. Our goal is simple: offer a level of proximity and service that matches the passion we see from our clients in Saudi Arabia. We deployed for the first time in the world an immersive experience room that gives our customers deep understanding of what the brand aims for with amazing storytelling with an interactive table.