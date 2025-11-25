Inside Hublot with David Tedeschi

David Tedeschi on why the Middle East has become one of Hublot's most important markets
The Kurator sat down with Hublot Managing Director David Tedeschi during Dubai Watch Week ’25 to discuss a major company milestone and why the Middle East continues to influence some of the brand’s latest and boldest creations.
At last week’s Dubai Watch Week ‘25, Hublot stood out for its mix of technical showmanship and creative bravado, as usual. The big, bold watches from the Swiss manufacturer are hard to miss, especially as the company celebrates a major milestone, the Big Bang’s 20th anniversary. In between the launches and meetings with local collectors, Hublot’s Managing Director David Tedeschi spoke with The Kurator about what drives the brand forward, and why the Middle East has become one of its most important markets.
For me, the Big Bang is the perfect symbol of what Hublot stands for. It’s bold, modern, confident, and unafraid to challenge traditions. Seeing it reach 20 years feels a bit like watching a child grow into a global icon. For Hublot, this milestone is a reminder that innovation pays off when you stay true to your identity. And for the watchmaking world, I think the Big Bang helped open the door to a more expressive, contemporary approach to luxury. It proved you can respect Swiss tradition while rewriting the rules.
Dubai Watch Week has a special energy. It’s intimate enough to have real conversations, yet global enough to attract serious collectors and curious newcomers. What excites me most is the chance to connect directly with our community, hear honest feedback, and show the brand in a more personal way. And of course, Dubai is a place where people appreciate bold ideas, so it’s the perfect environment for Hublot. It’s also a great place to connect with medias from all around the world and partners from the region.
This year is also special because we’re celebrating our long relationship with Ahmed Seddiqi. We worked closely together to create two special editions for their 75th anniversary, and launching them during DWW gives the moment the visibility and emotional weight it deserves. It’s a tribute to a partner who has supported us from the beginning in the region, and it’s a way to honour the collectors who have grown with us over the years.
The new Riyadh boutique is a major step for us. The region has a young, confident audience that really connects with Hublot’s spirit. Over the next year, we plan to host more private experiences, deepen our presence in key cities, and bring limited pieces that speak directly to local tastes. Our goal is simple: offer a level of proximity and service that matches the passion we see from our clients in Saudi Arabia. We deployed for the first time in the world an immersive experience room that gives our customers deep understanding of what the brand aims for with amazing storytelling with an interactive table.
I want them to feel a spark, a real emotion. That moment when a watch doesn’t just sit on the wrist but shifts something in how you carry yourself. Hublot is about confidence, modernity, and emotion. When someone tries a Hublot for the first time, I want them to feel that blend of comfort, presence, and attitude that makes the watch almost become a part of them.
I’d choose the Big Bang Unico. It captures everything I love about the brand: the architecture of the movement, the play of materials, the balance between sportiness and refinement, and our first in-house movement. It’s versatile enough for everyday wear, but still has that unmistakable Hublot character. It feels alive on the wrist.
The Big Bang would be someone unapologetically modern, creative, and forward-thinking. Someone who knows the rules but has no problem reinventing them. I imagine a personality with strong presence, a bit of an edge, and a natural ability to stand out without trying too hard. It would be the kind of person who inspires others simply by being authentic.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox