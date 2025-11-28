Natuzzi Italia brings Mediterranean warmth to Dubai Design Week with immersive space transformation

The first thing you notice in Natuzzi Italia’s space at Dubai Design Week is the light. It’s soft, golden, and calm, as if the room itself knows how to exhale. Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, the brand’s Project & Contract Chief Officer, calls that feeling “warmth”, and believes it’s at the heart of the Mediterranean way of living. Warmth, he says, “delivers the sense of what the Mediterranean lifestyle is,” shaped by centuries of cultural exchange in Puglia, from Greeks and Romans to Turks and Arabs. This history created a welcoming culture that translates directly into the brand’s design language.