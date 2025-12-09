IQOS showcases collaboration with SELETTI at Dubai Design Week

After being a part of Milan Design Week for more than ten years, Dubai was a natural next step for IQOS. “Design weeks in general are incredible platforms – true melting pots of innovation, disruption, and creative thinking,” he said. “Dubai has built a reputation for doing things bigger, faster, and in many ways bolder than anywhere in the world. It has established itself as a creative hub, a place where innovation and creativity thrive. We are extremely happy to be part of this year’s Dubai Design Week, and we hope this is just the beginning of a relationship that continues for many years to come.”