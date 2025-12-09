IQOS showcases collaboration with SELETTI at Dubai Design Week

Sensorium Piazza combines IQOS’ commitment to innovation and SELETTI’s creative art
IQOS, the smoke-free products brand of Philip Morris International, and Italian design brand SELETTI showcased their global collaboration, Sensorium Piazza, at Dubai Design Week last month.
A bold reimagination of the traditional Italian piazza, the installation bridged the physical and digital worlds using art and technology to create meaningful interactions.
“Our collaboration with SELETTI is driven by a mutual belief that curiosity fuels creativity and innovation,” said Richa Rustagi, PMI’s Managing Director for the Lower Gulf and Iraq. “Curiosity paves the way to groundbreaking creativity. It inspires us to connect, explore new possibilities, and challenge the status quo.
“Being forever curious is also what drives IQOS to continuously develop smoke-free alternatives, which although not risk-free, are less harmful options than continued-smoking, and inspire positive change.”
It’s this curiosity that led IQOS to collaborate with SELETTI and its Creative Director and CEO, Stefano Seletti, who’s known for giving familiar items an unexpected twist.
The partnership was born from the two brands’ shared creative outlook, said Blaine Dodds, PMI’s Director of PR. “SELETTI approaches curiosity through art and culture, while we approach it through science, technology and consumer behaviour,” he explained. “But at its core, it's the same spirit: questioning convention rather than accepting it, exploring new ideas, and designing experiences that spark emotion and conversation.”
The journey started at Milan Design Week earlier this year, with a unique and immersive installation that became one of the most-visited locations of the FuoriSalone.
In June, the collaboration evolved with the Curious Minds' workshop, hosted at SELETTI’s studio in Cicognara, Italy, where 20 multidisciplinary artists from around the world gathered to exchange ideas and creative energies. Together, they posed a question: what happens when you reframe the familiar? Their works, including the works of Saudi Arabian calligrapher Ahmed Al Sulaimani, were displayed at the IQOS X SELETTI Sensorium Piazza at Dubai Design Week.
“Bringing visionary minds together in workshops and exchanging ideas and perspectives have created something truly special,” said Dodds. “It’s incredibly inspiring for us to hear what the outside world, and specifically what creators, think of our brand. It gives us a fresh lens, and we take that inspiration back into our innovation process.”
At the heart of this collaboration is also the IQOS ILUMA i x SELETTI Limited Edition, a design piece that embodies the essence of innovation and artistry. Its design invites exploration, blending technology and creativity in a unique expression. “The intention was to bring something symbolic of brilliance, innovation and true celebration of the senses,” said Seletti. “The golden touch and smooth metallic finishes represent our dedication to quality and craftsmanship.”
For IQOS, the collaboration fed directly into its transformation strategy. Working with artists and cultural creators provided valuable insight into how design influences everyday behaviour. “It’s very important for us to speak to a wide range of people around the world, to take inspiration and work with creators who have strong opinions and come from different walks of life, cultures, backgrounds, and heritage,” said Dodds. “It helps us understand diverse perspectives so that, when we innovate new smoke-free products like IQOS, we take into consideration what consumers are thinking from a design point of view.”
After being a part of Milan Design Week for more than ten years, Dubai was a natural next step for IQOS. “Design weeks in general are incredible platforms – true melting pots of innovation, disruption, and creative thinking,” he said. “Dubai has built a reputation for doing things bigger, faster, and in many ways bolder than anywhere in the world. It has established itself as a creative hub, a place where innovation and creativity thrive. We are extremely happy to be part of this year’s Dubai Design Week, and we hope this is just the beginning of a relationship that continues for many years to come.”
