Legendary camera brand Leica launches wristwatch line

Move to watches rooted in brand’s history of fine engineering
In conversation with Dr Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board & Majority Shareholder, Leica Camera AG.
Leica expanding into watches is rooted in the brand’s deep history of fine engineering. Ernst Leitz I, the company’s founder, started out as a precision mechanic in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, apprenticing in watchmaking. That early experience in microengineering set the stage for everything that came next. In 1870, he founded the company that would eventually become Leica, making a name for itself in microscopy, telegraphy, and optics. Those innovations led to a breakthrough — shrinking the camera and creating the first 35mm model, which introduced a format that revolutionized photography. Leica’s impact helped shape photojournalism, allowing history to be captured and shared as it happened.
This legacy of precision craftsmanship remains central to our identity, from cameras to timepieces. The move into watchmaking was also inspired by my passion for watches. The intricate mechanics of Leica cameras — particularly models like the M6, which share similarities with watch components — I felt like we had the perfect base and opportunity to create a Leica for the wrist.
By entering the watch market, we aim to expand our portfolio while staying true to our heritage of precision engineering and timeless design.
Our core values of precision and quality are built into our watchmaking, ensuring that every timepiece reflects the brand’s heritage of innovation and craftsmanship. This commitment is evident in several unique features introduced in our watches. The ZM 1 and ZM 2 models introduce a patented push-crown mechanism with a seconds reset function — a clever reinterpretation of a traditional feature, inspired by Leica’s DNA. With a simple ‘click,’ time is momentarily paused, mirroring the decisive moment in photography which we as a brand are so famously known for. The ZM 1 and ZM 2 watches meticulous design extends to the beautifully integrated power reserve display, which further reflects Leica’s DNA by using two blinds that close as time passes, reminiscent of a camera’s shutter.
Meanwhile, the ZM 11 and ZM 12 draw inspiration from our mastery of light and shadow, a fundamental element of photography. They also feature an easy-change strap system, inspired by the lens release mechanism of the iconic Leica M6, making it easy to change straps on the go. Both collections stay true to Leica’s DNA, offering distinct innovations while fitting perfectly into the brand’s family of precision-engineered products.
There’s naturally a strong overlap between camera enthusiasts and watch collectors, and our first models were designed with that shared passion in mind. As we look ahead, however, our focus is on the broader watch-enthusiast community — people who appreciate craftsmanship and seek something distinctive from the more traditional brands.
The establishment of the Leica watch division reflects a long-term commitment. We know it can take a decade for a new name to be fully recognised in this industry, and that’s perfectly fine. We’re not in a rush. We’re here to stay, to build credibility over time, and to earn our place among serious collectors.
While a Leica camera and a Leica watch serve different roles, they share a common philosophy — one captures time, the other keeps it. Both are built on the same foundation: precision, clarity, and a focus on what really matters. Leica’s design style is based on the philosophy of “Das Wesentliche” — “the essential” - and is at heart of everything Leica creates.
When we set out to design a Leica watch, we weren’t just adding a visual nod to our cameras — we were translating the way our tools feel and function. That means clean, purposeful design, intuitive mechanics, and a tactile experience that feels familiar to anyone who’s used a Leica M. It’s hard to explain unless you’ve held one, but there’s a natural, stripped-back simplicity to it — just the essentials, nothing more.
The signature look and feel of a Leica watch comes from that restraint. It’s not about camera gimmicks or focus on decorated movements. It’s about meaningful choices that reflect our century-long commitment to precision engineering . For example — on the ZM 1 and ZM 2 dial layout, with highly domed sapphire — which is all about clarity, much like the way you read a Leica viewfinder. Everything has a purpose, and it’s designed to feel right from the moment you put it on.
With the ZM 11 and ZM 12, we explored a more contemporary take on Leica’s design DNA. Going forward, we’ll continue to innovate in ways that feel contemporary, while staying firmly rooted in our Das Wesentliche philosophy — honouring our traditions even as we evolve.
The watches are a small unit within Leica. We understand that everything in watchmaking takes time—including the development of new products. Rather than rushing to introduce new complications and movements at a rapid pace, we are refining and further developing our existing product lines with exciting new features. Our goal is not to compete with the big brands, we want to stand out by carving a respected position as a niche player. We aim to bring future collections even closer to the DNA of the brand and strengthen collaborations with our internal factories to produce specific watch parts.
In conversation with Henrik Ekdahl, Managing Director, Ernst Leitz Werkstätten GmbH – Leica Watch & Accessories Division
The UAE is one of the most dynamic and vibrant areas of the world. Watch buyers have a high level of knowledge and are open to new brands. Of course, there is also a high level of purchasing power present in the market. Even though our brand is well known in the camera and photo segment, we are still rather new in the watch industry. The high level of brand awareness that exists for Leica in the UAE in combination with a competent and strong local team make this area one of the most important in the world for us. Additionally, our store in Dubai Mall has from the beginning been among the top three performing watch retail stores for us.
When we introduced Leica watches, we intentionally rolled out the launch region by region. As with any new product category, it was essential that we first build the right internal foundation to support it. In the early phase, the watches were available exclusively through our own retail network, allowing us to maintain full control over the customer experience.
We’ve invested heavily in training across our markets so that our retail and sales teams could become true subject-matter experts — equipped to tell the story of the watches with the same depth and passion as they do for our cameras.
Looking ahead, we plan to expand thoughtfully into select wholesale partnerships. This will help us reach a wider community of watch enthusiasts while continuing to demonstrate our long-term commitment to this category and ensuring the brand is represented with the care it deserves.
While Leica will always be focused on photography, we expanded our portfolio to include precision-engineered products like watches — designed with the same innovation and craftsmanship as our iconic cameras, along with a range of lifestyle accessories that complement them. One of our key initiatives at Ernst Leitz Werkstätten (the Leica Watch & Accessories Division), is centred around this expansion, aiming to enhance our offerings and reach new customers.
Our goal is not just to increase turnover, but to strengthen our position in the luxury market, helping us build a broader and more diverse customer base. The importance of watches goes beyond just the financials — they play a vital role in expanding our presence within the luxury ecosystem.
