Legendary camera brand Leica launches wristwatch line

What led to the conception of the Leica watch project?

Leica expanding into watches is rooted in the brand’s deep history of fine engineering. Ernst Leitz I, the company’s founder, started out as a precision mechanic in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, apprenticing in watchmaking. That early experience in microengineering set the stage for everything that came next. In 1870, he founded the company that would eventually become Leica, making a name for itself in microscopy, telegraphy, and optics. Those innovations led to a breakthrough — shrinking the camera and creating the first 35mm model, which introduced a format that revolutionized photography. Leica’s impact helped shape photojournalism, allowing history to be captured and shared as it happened.

This legacy of precision craftsmanship remains central to our identity, from cameras to timepieces. The move into watchmaking was also inspired by my passion for watches. The intricate mechanics of Leica cameras — particularly models like the M6, which share similarities with watch components — I felt like we had the perfect base and opportunity to create a Leica for the wrist.

By entering the watch market, we aim to expand our portfolio while staying true to our heritage of precision engineering and timeless design.

Tell us some ways by which Leica’s brand legacy is carried forward in its watches.

Our core values of precision and quality are built into our watchmaking, ensuring that every timepiece reflects the brand’s heritage of innovation and craftsmanship. This commitment is evident in several unique features introduced in our watches. The ZM 1 and ZM 2 models introduce a patented push-crown mechanism with a seconds reset function — a clever reinterpretation of a traditional feature, inspired by Leica’s DNA. With a simple ‘click,’ time is momentarily paused, mirroring the decisive moment in photography which we as a brand are so famously known for. The ZM 1 and ZM 2 watches meticulous design extends to the beautifully integrated power reserve display, which further reflects Leica’s DNA by using two blinds that close as time passes, reminiscent of a camera’s shutter.

Meanwhile, the ZM 11 and ZM 12 draw inspiration from our mastery of light and shadow, a fundamental element of photography. They also feature an easy-change strap system, inspired by the lens release mechanism of the iconic Leica M6, making it easy to change straps on the go. Both collections stay true to Leica’s DNA, offering distinct innovations while fitting perfectly into the brand’s family of precision-engineered products.

Who is the target consumer for Leica’s watches? What do they look for in a Leica watch?

There’s naturally a strong overlap between camera enthusiasts and watch collectors, and our first models were designed with that shared passion in mind. As we look ahead, however, our focus is on the broader watch-enthusiast community — people who appreciate craftsmanship and seek something distinctive from the more traditional brands.

The establishment of the Leica watch division reflects a long-term commitment. We know it can take a decade for a new name to be fully recognised in this industry, and that’s perfectly fine. We’re not in a rush. We’re here to stay, to build credibility over time, and to earn our place among serious collectors.

How do Leica’s watches keep up with tradition and at the same time, innovate to stay contemporary?

While a Leica camera and a Leica watch serve different roles, they share a common philosophy — one captures time, the other keeps it. Both are built on the same foundation: precision, clarity, and a focus on what really matters. Leica’s design style is based on the philosophy of “Das Wesentliche” — “the essential” - and is at heart of everything Leica creates.

When we set out to design a Leica watch, we weren’t just adding a visual nod to our cameras — we were translating the way our tools feel and function. That means clean, purposeful design, intuitive mechanics, and a tactile experience that feels familiar to anyone who’s used a Leica M. It’s hard to explain unless you’ve held one, but there’s a natural, stripped-back simplicity to it — just the essentials, nothing more.

The signature look and feel of a Leica watch comes from that restraint. It’s not about camera gimmicks or focus on decorated movements. It’s about meaningful choices that reflect our century-long commitment to precision engineering . For example — on the ZM 1 and ZM 2 dial layout, with highly domed sapphire — which is all about clarity, much like the way you read a Leica viewfinder. Everything has a purpose, and it’s designed to feel right from the moment you put it on.

With the ZM 11 and ZM 12, we explored a more contemporary take on Leica’s design DNA. Going forward, we’ll continue to innovate in ways that feel contemporary, while staying firmly rooted in our Das Wesentliche philosophy — honouring our traditions even as we evolve.

What makes a Leica watch stand out in the super-luxury watches segment? How do you stay ahead of competition?