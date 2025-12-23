GOLD/FOREX
The new limit will come into effect at the beginning of next month

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Ras Al Khaimah reduces speed limit on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Road

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a reduction in the speed limit on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Road (E18), from the Applied Technology Schools area to Al Kharran Roundabout, to 80 km/h, down from 100 km/h.

The new limit will come into effect at the beginning of next month, with radar enforcement set at 101 km/h.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and support the Ministry of Interior’s objectives to make roads safer and promote secure transportation.

He explained that the decision aims to reduce traffic accidents, particularly as the road passes through a densely populated residential and commercial area and carries heavy traffic, serving as a key link between Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.

Brigadier Al Naqbi urged motorists to comply with the revised speed limit to avoid violations and fines, stressing that public safety remains the top priority for Ras Al Khaimah Police in all decisions related to road use.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
