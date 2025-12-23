Ras Al Khaimah reduces speed limit on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Road

The new limit will come into effect at the beginning of next month
Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a reduction in the speed limit on Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Road (E18), from the Applied Technology Schools area to Al Kharran Roundabout, to 80 km/h, down from 100 km/h.
The new limit will come into effect at the beginning of next month, with radar enforcement set at 101 km/h.
Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and support the Ministry of Interior’s objectives to make roads safer and promote secure transportation.
He explained that the decision aims to reduce traffic accidents, particularly as the road passes through a densely populated residential and commercial area and carries heavy traffic, serving as a key link between Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.
Brigadier Al Naqbi urged motorists to comply with the revised speed limit to avoid violations and fines, stressing that public safety remains the top priority for Ras Al Khaimah Police in all decisions related to road use.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox