Ras Al Khaimah Police urge motorists to avoid Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Avoid this Ras Al Khaimah road: Major traffic delays reported

Ras Al Khaimah: Motorists are advised to expect delays on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street due to ongoing maintenance works near the former Clock Roundabout, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Thursday.

Authorities reported heavy traffic movement along the main road, with congestion stretching from the Ship Roundabout (Dawar Al Safina) towards the maintenance zone.

Police satellite mapping identified the following areas as heavily affected:

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street

  • Ship Roundabout

  • Former Clock Roundabout area

Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes until the completion of the works to avoid long delays.

Ras Al Khaimah Police thanked the public for their cooperation and called on motorists to drive with caution in surrounding areas.

Residents are encouraged to follow official updates through the Ras Al Khaimah Police social media accounts (@rakpoliceghq).

