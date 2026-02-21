‘It’s a living classroom’: How this Emirati guide turns zoo visits into lessons about wildlife

On International Tour Guide Day, Al Ain Zoo’s Khaled Alaryani shares the inside story
As the gates of Al Ain Zoo open each morning, Khaled Salem Alaryani is already reviewing the day’s schedule. Before the first visitors arrive, he checks in with the animal care team for updates – perhaps a special feeding session, a behavioural milestone or a moment worth highlighting during a tour.
For the Emirati wildlife enthusiast, who serves as Unit Head Attractions at the zoo, the sprawling wildlife park – home to over 4,000 animals – is more than a workplace. It is a “living classroom” where stories of survival, adaptation and conservation unfold every day.
On International Tour Guide Day, marked on February 21, Alaryani reflected on a role that combines his passion for wildlife with education and cross-cultural connection.
“I have always been passionate about wildlife and education,” he told Gulf News. “Becoming a tour guide gave me the opportunity to combine my love for animals with interacting with people from different cultures and sharing meaningful knowledge about conservation.”
One child once asked me if the zebras are painted horses! It was a fun opportunity to explain animal adaptations and natural patternsKhaled Salem Alaryani
Once the gates open, the zoo transforms into a vibrant hub of curiosity. School groups, families and tourists move through diverse habitats, and no two tours are ever the same.
Rather than simply listing facts, Alaryani focuses on storytelling – describing each animal’s personality, its conservation journey and its role in the ecosystem. Questions from children often shape the direction of the conversation, turning routine stops into lively discussions.
“The most rewarding part is seeing visitors, especially children, become excited and curious about wildlife,” he pointed out. “Knowing that I may have inspired someone to care more about animals is truly fulfilling.”
Sometimes, the questions are unexpectedly amusing. One child once asked him whether zebras were “painted horses” – a light-hearted moment that became an opportunity to explain natural adaptations and survival strategies.
While giraffes and lions naturally capture attention, Alaryani encouraged visitors to explore quieter corners of the zoo as well.
Many guests, he said, overlook certain bird habitats or shaded rest areas that offer “unique viewing opportunities and a peaceful atmosphere”.
For first-time visitors, he recommended arriving early, wearing comfortable clothing, staying hydrated and planning a route in advance. Joining a guided tour, he noted, enhances the experience by providing insights that might otherwise be missed.
“My role is to turn a visit into an experience people remember long after they leave, by helping them connect with wildlife in a meaningful way.”
I connect facts with stories explaining how each species plays a role in the ecosystem and how human actions impact wildlifeKhaled Salem Alaryani
Beyond visitor engagement, conservation lies at the core of the zoo’s mission, with breeding programmes, scientific research and international collaboration forming key pillars of its work.
Public education is also central to its work, helping communities understand sustainability and wilfe protection.
One of the most inspiring examples is the recovery of the Arabian Oryx. Once driven to extinction in the wild in 1972 due to overhunting and habitat loss, the species became a symbol of urgent conservation action. Through carefully managed breeding programmes, genetic monitoring and collaboration with regional partners, the zoo helped establish a stable captive population.
A major milestone followed: successful reintroduction into protected reserves across the UAE. Animals bred under human care adapted to desert conditions, reproduced and began forming sustainable wild populations – marking a historic conservation achievement.
“It demonstrates how dedicated conservation efforts can restore hope for endangered wildlife and safeguard the UAE’s natural heritage for future generations,” Alaryani said.
For Alaryani, conservation education works best when it feels personal. Instead of overwhelming visitors with data, he links facts to relatable stories – explaining how each species plays a specific role in maintaining ecological balance and how human actions directly affect wildlife survival.
Making these connections tangible, he said, encourages people to take small but meaningful steps in their own lives, whether through sustainable choices or supporting conservation initiatives.
As International Tour Guide Day highlights the profession globally, Alaryani hoped more young people will consider guiding as a career.
“Being a tour guide is more than sharing information. It’s about storytelling, passion and creating meaningful experiences.”
For those who love learning, connecting with people and making a positive impact, he believes the role can be deeply rewarding.