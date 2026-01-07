Emirati man quits college to work as animal keeper at Al Ain Zoo – Here’s why

I just want to learn more, work with more animals: Saeed Rashed Al Zaabi
While many students map their future around university degrees, Saeed Rashed Al Zaabi chose a very different path – one shaped by childhood visits to Al Ain Zoo and a lifelong love for animals.
Now a Senior Animal Keeper at Al Ain Zoo, Al Zaabi has spent the past 10 years caring for wildlife at one of the region’s oldest and largest zoos, which houses more than 4,000 animals.
An Emirati youngster from Al Ain, he joined the zoo at the age of 20, giving up his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the Higher Colleges of Technology to pursue what he calls his “dream job”.
“To be honest, what I studied was not really related,” Al Zaabi told Gulf News in a freewheeling chat. “I was still 19 when I dropped out of college. I didn’t continue because I always wanted to work in the zoo.”
Established in 1968, Al Ain Zoo is home to more than 4,000 animals and has long been a landmark for families across the UAE. For Al Zaabi, it was also a place of inspiration.
“As a child, I used to come to the zoo all the time and dreamt of working here,” he recalled. “It’s a huge industry, and not many people realise how much there is to learn when you work closely with wild animals.”
Over the years, Al Zaabi has undergone extensive training, learning directly from colleagues with more than 30 years of experience.
Al Zaabi pointed out that working with animals goes far beyond textbooks and television documentaries.
“It’s different when you work with animals closely,” he said.
“You learn not only from training programmes, but also from people you meet from around the world. They share stories of the animals they’ve worked with.”
Asked about the most difficult animals to handle, Al Zaabi believes patience is key.
“There’s always a way to understand an animal. It might take time,” he said.
Family support played a crucial role in his journey. Al Zaabi credits his mother for encouraging him to follow his passion, noting that she too stepped away from a conventional career path when she was younger to work in archaeology.
Today, his role has expanded beyond daily animal care. Al Zaabi also participates in educational outreach and pop-up events, introducing children to domestic animals and sparking curiosity about careers in wildlife care.
“When a child comes and asks how I got this job, you see the younger version of yourself in them,” he said. “That’s what I find beautiful.”
For Al Zaabi, working at the zoo is not about academic qualifications alone.
“Working with animals is not about a degree,” he said. “It’s about your love for animals. If you love them, you will understand them and take care of them.”
A passionate advocate for animal welfare, he also has a message for pet owners: “A pet is not just a pet – it has a soul. It’s like a family member. Take care of it, understand it, and give it what it needs.”
As he looks ahead, Al Zaabi remains clear about his ambitions.
“I love my job. I love where I work,” he said. “I just want to learn more, work with more animals, and continue doing what I’m passionate about.”
