The zoo supports a wide variety of wild bird species that find a sanctuary within its grounds, enhancing their chances of settling by providing water bodies and suitable habitats. Additionally, the zoo works to familiarise visitors with its common bird species, fostering closer connections between visitors and birds. This effort enables visitors to observe and photograph various bird species within the zoo and in the Al Ain Safari area.

During its monthly biodiversity surveys, Al Ain Zoo recorded the migration of the Golden Oriole, a bird that uses the zoo as part of its migratory path. These surveys aim to monitor the diversity of birdlife and assess the importance of the zoo’s habitats as a haven for wildlife, with a particular focus on species, population numbers and habitat preferences.

The zoo conducts monthly studies of wild bird movements, observing their numbers, species, duration of stay, and compares these findings with other bird migration studies. A significant presence of birds has been recorded during the winter season, from October to March. Al Ain Zoo provides a safe environment for migratory birds through secure reserves, shaded areas, tree covers, water ponds, and the absence of pesticides.

Bird-watching trips are also organised to educate the public on the ecological role of these birds. They encourage participation in clean-up campaigns to protect these habitats, promote sustainable agriculture, discourage pesticide use, and support governmental and environmental organisations’ efforts.

The Golden Oriole is a shy bird that inhabits parks with tall trees and farms. It feeds on insects and fruits such as berries and figs. Although it is often heard more than seen, especially outside migration periods, it stands out with its bright yellow body and black wings. Its nests are cup-shaped and skillfully woven. Golden Orioles mate for life, with the female laying two-three eggs, and sometimes up to six. The female has pale plumage, while the male is brightly coloured.