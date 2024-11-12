Baku: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday met a number of heads of state and delegation leaders on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sheikh Mohamed held separate meetings with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Željka Cvijanović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the meetings, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the leaders cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries in various fields, including clean energy, sustainability, and climate action, and ways to further develop these ties.

The meetings also discussed the aims of the COP29 conference, with all sides stressing the importance of ongoing partnerships and global cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at accelerating climate action and fostering international collaboration to co-create a climate-resilient future for all