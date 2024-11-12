Video: UAE President hosts special dinner with Heads of States in Azerbaijan at COP29 Follow us

BAKU: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a special dinner in Baku in honour of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.

The event took place on the sidelines of the President’s working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is attending the COP29 climate conference.

During the dinner, Sheikh Mohamed and the guests engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong relations between the UAE and their respective countries.