Video: UAE President hosts special dinner with Heads of States in Azerbaijan at COP29

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Video: UAE President hosts special dinner with Heads of States in Azerbaijan at COP29

BAKU: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a special dinner in Baku in honour of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.

The event took place on the sidelines of the President’s working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is attending the COP29 climate conference.

During the dinner, Sheikh Mohamed and the guests engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

Next Up

Video: Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre, a fun, educational and interactive destination

Watch: Book lovers converge at Sharjah International Book Fair 2024

Watch: Day 1 of Sharjah International Book Fair 2024

Video: Trump, a profile of the oldest President in US history

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.