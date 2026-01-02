For many, the New Year’s dip is more than a test of endurance
Dubai: Swimmers across Europe welcomed 2026 by plunging into icy seas, rivers and lakes as part of the traditional New Year’s Day dip, a ritual that combines celebration, resilience and community spirit.
From coastal towns to major cities, participants of all ages gathered early on January 1, many wearing festive costumes or national flags, before entering the cold water to mark the start of the new year. Despite low temperatures, crowds cheered as swimmers emerged smiling, hugging and sharing warm drinks.
In Lisbon, fishmonger Maria Antonia Silva was among those taking part, describing the dip as a joyful way to begin the year. “It’s time to have fun and be happy,” she said, echoing the upbeat mood shared by many participants.
Similar scenes played out across Europe, with organised events attracting both seasoned winter swimmers and first-time participants. In some locations, safety teams and volunteers were on hand to assist swimmers and ensure the tradition remained a safe celebration.
For many, the New Year’s dip is more than a test of endurance. It is a symbolic gesture of renewal, optimism and togetherness, offering a refreshing start to 2026 and a reminder of the shared traditions that bring communities together at the turn of the year.
