The 5th edition of DIP run showcased a massive commitment to fitness and the environment
Dubai: The streets of Dubai Investments Park (DIP) were transformed into a vibrant "sea of green" this past Sunday as more than 3,500 participants gathered for the fifth edition of the Dubai Investments Green Run. The milestone event, held on February 15, 2026, marked half a decade of promoting environmental consciousness through community fitness.
What began five years ago as a local initiative has matured into a cornerstone of Dubai’s sustainability calendar. This year’s turnout included a diverse mix of competitive athletes, corporate teams, school groups, and families, all donning green T-shirts to signal their support for a lower-carbon future.
The event offered two distinct paths: a competitive 5km timed race for seasoned runners and a 3km "Fun run/walk" designed for families and casual participants. The diversity of the crowd underscored the event's inclusive mission, bridging the gap between professional sport and grassroots environmental advocacy.
A total of 12 winners were crowned across the male and female competitive categories. Beyond the podium, the event distributed Dh22,000 in cash prizes, alongside special recognition awards for schools and organizations that presented the most creative "Green Messages."
The heart of the event extended beyond the finish line at the Green Run Village. Located behind the Dubai Investments Headquarters, the village served as an educational hub where participants engaged in wellness initiatives and interactive environmental workshops.
Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments, noted the evolution of the initiative:
"What began as a humble community initiative has grown into a powerful annual movement... The growth we have witnessed in numbers, in enthusiasm, and in environmental awareness reflects the strong legacy the Dubai Investments Green Run has built over the years."