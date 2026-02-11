GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Dubai's favourite vintage car picnic is back for fifth edition at Safa Park

From vintage cars to cool bikes and great coffee, all of this in one day out

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Now in its fifth year, the family-friendly event is back
Now in its fifth year, the family-friendly event is back
Supplied

Dubai: Mark your calendars for February 15, because The Grand Picnic is returning to Safa Park for a full day of cars, coffee and chill picnic vibes.

Happening from 10am to 9pm, the event celebrates its fifth anniversary at Safa Park, which has hosted the event for the past four years. It's the perfect place to spend the day walking around, relaxing on the grass and soaking in the atmosphere.

When: February 15

Time: 10am to 9pm

Where: Safa Park

The highlight, of course, is the lineup of rare vintage cars and unique motorcycles. Even though car registrations are now closed, visitors can still come down and admire all the classic rides up close.

It is not just for hardcore auto enthusiasts either. The Grand Picnic is all about community, good food, great coffee and enjoying the outdoors with friends and family.

Tickets for park entry are available on the Destinations and More app. Pack some snacks, dress up a little, throw on your vintage shades and settle in for a relaxing day at the park.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
Dubailifestyle

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

3km fun run, 5km race and green village highlight Feb 15 sustainability event.

Dubai Investments Green Run returns for 5th year

1m read
All proceeds from the event will be directed to Al Jalila Foundation

Countdown begins for Beat Diabetes Family Event 2026

2m read
Traffic in UAE: Pick a podcast, you may be a while

Traffic in UAE: Pick a podcast, you may be a while

1m read
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka

Multiple subplots ready to play out at Australian Open

3m read