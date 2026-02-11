From vintage cars to cool bikes and great coffee, all of this in one day out
Dubai: Mark your calendars for February 15, because The Grand Picnic is returning to Safa Park for a full day of cars, coffee and chill picnic vibes.
Happening from 10am to 9pm, the event celebrates its fifth anniversary at Safa Park, which has hosted the event for the past four years. It's the perfect place to spend the day walking around, relaxing on the grass and soaking in the atmosphere.
When: February 15
Time: 10am to 9pm
Where: Safa Park
The highlight, of course, is the lineup of rare vintage cars and unique motorcycles. Even though car registrations are now closed, visitors can still come down and admire all the classic rides up close.
It is not just for hardcore auto enthusiasts either. The Grand Picnic is all about community, good food, great coffee and enjoying the outdoors with friends and family.
Tickets for park entry are available on the Destinations and More app. Pack some snacks, dress up a little, throw on your vintage shades and settle in for a relaxing day at the park.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji