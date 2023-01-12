Dubai: If you love cars and a good picnic, Safa Park is the place to be on January 22, Sunday. Flat12 will be hosting their Dubai Grand Picnic event for the third time this year and is inviting car-owners and car-lovers alike for a good time outdoors.
If you're bringing a car, registration is mandatory. Last year's event saw over 8000 attendees, and 1700 classic and rare sports cars, trucks, and motorcycles. However, you don't need to bring or own a car to get entry to the event.
The weather in Dubai is perfect for a fun day outdoors and guests are welcome to bring their own food. This time, organisers have encouraged guests to come dressed up in the fashion of the era that their car, or dream car, is from.
If you're not bringing a picnic basket, you can buy food from the food vendors at the venue including a pop-up of the Flat12 Cafe, Ugly Noodles, Ice Kream, Double Patty, Lit Pizza and My Pekoe.
A press release quoted Flat12 co-founder, Mohammed Abdulla Al Sahlawi saying, “We are very excited to be hosting our third event and its set to be our biggest – interest for registering vehicles this year has been overwhelming!
"If it’s your first time attending, you can expect to see up close some of the rarest cars and bikes in the GCC, not your usual everyday cars on the road! It’s a great day out for everyone – from car collectors, motorheads, groups of friends and families.”
Cost: Free entry to event (Safa Park entry fee is Dh3 - waived for registered cars) Date: January 22, Sunday, 10am to 6pm