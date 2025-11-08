Dubai Frame fireworks to light up Zabeel Park during 2-day mega Indian festival from Kerala

Replica of Thrissur Pooram in UAE to feature famed umbrella exchange on robotic elephants
The event titled "Mmde (Our) Thrissur Pooram" is a live replica of the UNESCO-recognised mega cultural carnival Thrissur Pooram, in the UAE. The 2025 edition, marking Season 6 of the event in Dubai, will be held on November 15 and 16.
The festival will showcase a sample fireworks trial on the night of November 15, followed by a full-scale pyrotechnic extravaganza on November 16, according to Dinesh Babu, president of Mmde Thrissur Koottayma, a community group of Indian expats from Thrissur district in Kerala.
"This year's celebration promises to be our most spectacular yet, with world-class performances, immersive experiences, and traditional art forms that capture the essence of Thrissur Pooram," he told Gulf News.
"Thrissur Pooram is traditionally held around the first week of May, which most Kerala expats miss. It is our duty to keep our traditions alive and teach our children about our culture and heritage. There is no place in the world where this can be done with such grandeur, except Dubai. We are extremely grateful to the Dubai authorities for this," he added.
UNESCO has recognised Thrissur Pooram as a cultural marvel, applauding its unmatched grandeur and scale. Known as the "Mother of all Poorams," it is one of Asia's largest and most vibrant festivals—an unforgettable fusion of spirituality, traditional music, dance, and majestic visuals.
The two-day event at Zabeel Park will run from 4pm to 11pm on Saturday and from 9am to 11pm on Sunday, with an expected footfall of around 20,000 visitors.
Balu Tharayil, general convener for Dubai's Thrissur Pooram 2025, said the festival will feature various types of percussion performances by renowned artists specially flown in from Kerala.
"We are bringing together the finest talent from Kerala. We will have an ensemble of 150 instrumental musicians who will be led by the leading figures of Thrissur Pooram,” he said.
The festival will feature percussion veterans Padma Shri Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and Therozhi Ramakurup, who is making his first appearance outside India, along with maestros Kunisseri Aniyan Marar, Panjal Velukutty, Kallur Santhosh, and the Chelakkara Brothers. Another important participant is art and craft master Prasad, known as the man behind the vibrant artworks of Thrissur Pooram.
Bindu Nair, managing director of Synerggy Events, the co-organiser of the festival, said the event aims to recreate the authentic Thrissur Pooram experience in Dubai.
"The event will feature six real-sized robotic elephants against the backdrop of massive cutouts as large as 35x50 feet, and authentic cultural displays including Kavadiyattam, the historic Kudamattam ritual, Pulikkali tiger dance, and traditional band sets," she said.
The festival will authentically replicate the traditional highlights that make Thrissur Pooram legendary. The Kudamattam ceremony, where handlers atop the elephants swiftly exchange colourful and sequined parasols (ornamental umbrellas) in a mesmerising visual spectacle, will be recreated at Zabeel Amphitheatre.
The festival will also feature a Pooram decorations exhibition, and an elaborate Kerala food festival, all designed to take Malayalis on a trip down memory lane.
Live musical entertainment will feature prominently across both days. On November 15, playback singer and composer Gowri Lekshmi will lead a live band performance. The following day will showcase a fusion performance by Aattam Band and Thekkinkadu Band featuring Jassie Gift.
Yogi Sekar, the rising Indian playback singer, rapper, and performer, will deliver a high-energy solo musical performance, while DJ Savio will elevate the excitement.
Meanwhile, comedian and director Ramesh Pisharody and television hosts Kallu and Mathukkutty will bring laughter to the stage. Theatre veteran Jayaraj Warrier will be joined by Dubai-based radio and TV host Machingal Radhakrishnan to provide powerful commentary for the traditional Kudamattam ceremony.
Founded in 2018 by a passionate group including Ajith Thoppil, Rajesh Menon and Saseendran Menon, Mmde Thrissur Koottayma made history in 2019 by hosting the first Thrissur Pooram outside India at Bollywood Parks, Dubai.
After subsequent successful editions at Etisalat Academy following the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has moved to the larger Zabeel Park venue this year to accommodate growing demand.
The grandeur of this year's celebrations was set in motion with the auspicious Poora Vilambaram, a ceremonious announcement of the event details, by Indian minister and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi.
To make the festival more inclusive, women attendees are being offered a 50 per cent discount on ticket rates available on multiple online platforms.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox