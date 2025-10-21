From streets to temples: How UAE's grand Diwali 2025 celebrations mirrored festivities in India

"Through it all, the local authorities and neighbours, regardless of nationality, were accommodating, patient, and in some cases, even joined in the fun. Passersby were seen slowing down their evening strolls just to take in the scene, wide-eyed and smiling, as if they had walked into an Indian wedding and couldn't find the exit. The UAE, as always, proved to be a gracious host to these cross-border celebrations, making everyone feel like they hadn't really left India at all, just extended the postal code a bit," said Indian expat and Sharjah resident Bernard Dsouza.