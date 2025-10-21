From streets to temples: How UAE's grand Diwali 2025 celebrations mirrored festivities in India

55,000 throng places of worship as malls, gated communities also recreate festive spirit
Dubai: The UAE turned into a spectacular canvas of lights, colours and celebrations on Monday as the Indian expat community marked Diwali with unprecedented grandeur, recreating the festive atmosphere of India thousands of miles away from home.
Among the highlights were the heartwarming Diwali greetings from the UAE’s leaders, who extended wishes of peace, joy, and harmony to all celebrating.
Adding to the festive spirit, the Burj Khalifa dazzled with a spectacular light show featuring intricate designs and Happy Diwali wishes in English and Hindi, while Emirates airline took the celebrations to greater heights by serving traditional Diwali delicacies on flights between Dubai and Indian cities.
Dubai wore a distinctly festive look on Monday, with the cityscape transformed into a celebration of light and culture. Streets in Karama, Bur Dubai and Mankhool were particularly crowded with thousands celebrating in festive spirit.
Several gated communities also hosted elaborate entertainment and cultural performances that showcased India's rich traditions, complete with independent fireworks displays that complemented the official mega fireworks shows that were held over the weekend at Al Seef and Global Village.
The celebrations extended seamlessly into corporate spaces, where several companies run by Indian expats and offices with significant Indian employee populations organised festivities. Many Indian schools remained closed, allowing students and faculty the opportunity to celebrate with family and friends.
Across Dubai, hundreds thronged streets, malls, and community parks, their faces glowing with joy and nostalgia as fireworks lit up the skies in various spots. Shopping malls came alive with Indian cultural shows, featuring colourful dance and music performances that added rhythm and energy to the celebrations.
As the diyas flickered and fireworks illuminated the UAE skies, the Festival of Lights was celebrated almost exactly as it would be in India, allowing vibrant Indian expat community to connect deeply with their roots while being embraced by the UAE's spirit of inclusivity and cultural harmony.
The heart of Diwali celebrations beat strongest at the major Hindu and Sikh places of worship, where over 55,000 devotees gathered across the UAE to offer prayers and seek blessings. The temples and gurudwara were beautifully adorned, reflecting the true essence of the Festival of Lights that celebrates the triumph of goodness, truth and divine love.
In Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Hindu Mandir shone with devotion and joy as around 10,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Diwali amid glowing diyas, vibrant lights and intricate rangolis. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, offered prayers and darshan from early morning, filling the temple with faith and unity.
The sacred Chopda Pujan (Sharda Pujan) ceremony marked the renewal of faith, knowledge and prosperity, as devotees sanctified new account books, laptops and tools of work, seeking blessings for wisdom, purity and success grounded in devotion.
In his address, the temple head, Swami Brahmaviharidas said: "May knowledge guide our decisions, harmony shape our relationships, and divinity dwell in our daily duties." The celebrations will continue with Annakut on October 22 and the Maha Annakut on October 25 and 26, extending the spirit of light, learning and gratitude across the festive week.
In Dubai, similar scenes unfolded at the Hindu Temple Dubai, where Diwali-special lights welcomed around 20,000 devotees, according to N Mohan, the general manager of the temple.
"We had a great event yesterday. Families and bachelors visited the temple to seek blessings and people enjoyed visiting the temple from morning till evening," he added.
Meanwhile, an estimated 25,000 devotees visited the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai on Monday for Diwali prayers and Langar (community meal) throughout the day, said Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the Gurudwara.
He said the celebrations continued Tuesday with Bandi Chhor Diwas, marking Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji's release from Gwalior Fort with 52 princes, which symbolises "freedom, compassion, and justice."
A special Langar featuring halwa and kheer was the highlight, with over 35,000 devotees expected throughout the day. Prominent members of the Sikh and other Indian communities, interfaith leaders and dignitaries joined in to pay their respects.
"Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas remind us that light always prevails over darkness, and freedom gained through compassion and righteousness benefits all. We are blessed to see such overwhelming participation and spirit of brotherhood in Dubai's diverse community," Kandhari added.
In Sharjah, Indian expats embraced the festivities in their homes and neighbourhoods, creating pockets of celebration that resonated with warmth and tradition.
"Through it all, the local authorities and neighbours, regardless of nationality, were accommodating, patient, and in some cases, even joined in the fun. Passersby were seen slowing down their evening strolls just to take in the scene, wide-eyed and smiling, as if they had walked into an Indian wedding and couldn't find the exit. The UAE, as always, proved to be a gracious host to these cross-border celebrations, making everyone feel like they hadn't really left India at all, just extended the postal code a bit," said Indian expat and Sharjah resident Bernard Dsouza.
Diwali was also a time for families to come together in celebration, with companies and individuals exchanging sweets and gifts, spreading warmth, goodwill, and a sense of togetherness across the community.
The celebration of Diwali extended to the dining tables across Dubai, where residents and visitors savoured irresistible flavours, limited-edition menus, indulgent feasts and artisanal sweets celebrating the spirit of the season.
Dubai's culinary landscape glittered with exquisite Indian offerings, from the award-winning fine-dining experience at Armani/Amal at Armani Hotel Dubai in Burj Khalifa to the Michelin-starred culinary artistry at Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia at Jumeirah Al Qasr.
From sky-high buffets to Michelin-starred delicacies, Dubai's Diwali dining scene continues to glow with elevated Indian cuisine until October 26, offering food enthusiasts a taste of tradition reimagined with contemporary flair.
